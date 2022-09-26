You Can Get A Free Starbucks Coffee In Canada Today Just By Signing Up For Rewards
Sip, sip, hooray!
If you're a PSL lover, listen up! You can get a free drink from Starbucks Canada today to celebrate National Coffee Day on September 29, and all you have to do to get it is sign up for rewards.
According to a press release, from Monday, September 26, to Sunday, October 2, Starbucks Canada will give customers who sign up for Starbucks Rewards and place an order 150 Stars, which is enough for a free drink or food item and can be used immediately.
You can use the points to redeem a drink from Starbucks' fall menu, including their classic Pumpkin Spice Latte or Apple Crisp Oat Macchiato — a revamped version of their Apple Crisp Macchiato, which was introduced last year — or another handcrafted drink.
According to Starbucks, however, the most popular drink choice among members is a classic Starbucks Latte, which is the top-ordered drink across Canada.
The 150 Stars would also cover the price of a hot breakfast, snack box or parfait if you're feeling hungry.
Starbucks says there are lots of benefits to signing up for rewards in addition to the free stars.
For instance, Starbucks Rewards members can claim a free birthday item and can earn stars every time they purchase something, which they can use towards getting more free drinks and food.
Members also get access to Starbucks' Mobile Order & Pay, which lets you place your order in advance and skip the lineup and is now available across the country.
You can find instructions for signing up for Starbucks Rewards online. Cheers!