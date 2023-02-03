I Tried Breakfast Sandwiches From Canada's Biggest Chains & One Reigns Supreme (PHOTOS)
What better way to start your day?
Whether it's because you're on a road trip or commuting, a breakfast sandwich is sometimes just the thing to get you going in the morning.
But what is the best breakfast sandwich in Canada?
Well, to get to the bottom of this, I tried a breakfast sandwich from three of the biggest fast food chains in Canada to figure out which one reigns supreme.
I got a bacon, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich from A&W, Tim Hortons and McDonald's with the goal of figuring out which one is the best. And my favourite was actually a bit of a surprise.
Tim Hortons
The Tim Hortons breakfast sandwich.
Price: $5.07
We all remember when Tims was more of a coffee, donuts and soup sort of place, but they have been expanding into the world of more "fast-foody" items and their breakfast sandwich is no exception.
Their Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is pretty standard and doesn't offer a whole lot more than what you'd expect.
The egg and bacon get the job done but the bread I found had a little bit of a "funk" that stood out to me, and not in a good way.
While this wasn't bad by any means, it was the least favourite sandwich of the ones I sampled.
Score: 3.5/5
A&W
The A&W Bacon & Egger.
Price: $5.52
The most expensive sandwich was from one of Canada's better fast food restaurants (in my opinion) — A&W.
After buying the Bacon & Egger, the first thing I noticed was that the sandwich was pretty greasy, with its paper wrapping almost translucent by the time I got home.
The toast on the English muffin was delicious and all the ingredients were super fresh and real tasting. And, I will say, would have been my favourite breakfast sandwich, if it hadn't been for one thing.
However, after a few bites, I felt like it was actually super dry. How can something be dry and greasy at the same time?
This was a really close winner though and would have won had it not been for that tiny issue.
Score: 4.5/5
McDonald's
The McDonald's Egg McMuffin.
Listen, it's not really that fair to do a comparison given that McDonald's is the OG breakfast sandwich place!
While the cashier gave me the wrong type of Egg McMuffin — I got ham instead of bacon — it was still the classic taste we all love.
It feels hearty enough to fill you, just cheesy and meaty enough to feel like a nice little indulgence and pairs well with coffee or tea. And it tasted super fresh, despite being a McDonald's product, so big ups to that.
Score: 5/5
