McDonald's Canada Has A New McMuffin & Bagel On Its Breakfast Menu & OMG
It's available for a limited time only!
McDonald's Canada may be known as one of the top spots in the country for breakfast on the go.
And it looks like things are only going to get better because McDonald's has just announced a brand new Egg McMuffin that is hitting stores on January 24.
According to an email to Narcity, McDonald's Canada has a brand new Bacon, Egg & Smoky Gouda McMuffin or Bagel sandwich that is going to be available in stores for a limited time only.
The sandwich offers a fun twist on the classic Bacon 'N Egg McMuffin by swapping out the classic cheddar cheese with something a little more complex.
What's in the Bacon, Egg & Smoky Gouda McMuffin?
The Bacon, Egg & Smoky Gouda McMuffin.
McDonald's Canada
This new breakfast sandwich features a "freshly cracked Canada Grade A egg," hickory smoked bacon, smoke-flavoured gouda cheese and a "smoky cheese" flavoured sauce.
So, it really sounds like this is going to give a cheesy, smoky zip to the classic McMuffin.
Or, if English muffins aren't your thing, you can also get the sandwich as a bagel!
When is the Bacon, Egg & Smoky Gouda McMuffin in stores?
The new McMuffin is hitting McDonald's on January 24 and will be in stores until April 3.
Which means it's only going to be in stores for a few months. So, if you want to give it a try, it might be better to check it out sooner rather than later.
How much is the Bacon, Egg & Smoky Gouda McMuffin?
If you want to give this new item a try, without the meal upgrade, it's going to run you $4.89.
This is more expensive than the bacon, sausage or regular McMuffin, however only by $0.50 before tax — those standbys will cost you $4.39.
And if you're looking for the bagel version, you can get it for $5.69, which is the same price as most of the other bagel sandwiches at McDonald's.
So, if you're looking to spice — or smoke— up your breakfast a little bit, you could add this item to your morning routine.
This isn't the only new item coming to McDonald's these days. Earlier this month, McDonald's brought back two items to its menu — waffle fries and spicy chicken McNuggets.
