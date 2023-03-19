A Canadian Shared What Gets You 'Cancelled' In The Maritimes & Food Etiquette Seems Heated
"Let's say you order pizza and you don't get any garlic fingers..."
A TikToker recently shared a few things that might land you in trouble if you're out in the Atlantic provinces, so take note!
According to @hubcityfoodies, here are a few ways you will get cancelled in the Maritimes.
"We may seem nice, but we'll cancel you," he warned before diving into it.
"Let's say you order pizza, and you don't get any garlic fingers? Cancelled," he shared.
"And if you do order garlic fingers and you just go for the middle pieces, and you don't take any of the crappy pieces at the end with no cheese on it, you're cancelled," he continued.
Next up on the list of things that'll get you cancelled is thinking Tim Hortons "is just okay."
"No, you either hate it or you love it. You can't be in the middle," he explained. Otherwise, you're cancelled.
As well, if you've never heard of, seen, or eaten a donair, you're cancelled, as that's apparently "food discrimination."
And lastly, if you go to Tim's and ask for a coffee with two milks and two sugars, it's all over.
"Turn around, go home," he explained. "You're so cancelled."
@hubcityfoodies
Sorry these are all true! Cancelled! #maritimes #newbrunswick #novascotia #pei #canada_life🇨🇦 #canada
Over in the comments, people had quite a few things to say about his take on garlic fingers.
"This is all facts," someone wrote. "You need to equally take outer pieces to get the inner pieces."
"Eating the center pieces of garlic fingers has ended friendships," said another.
And while you have to either love or hate Tim Hortons, there's one thing you definitely can't say: "Yes, we know McDonald's has better coffee, but if you say it out loud, you're cancelled there, bud."
Now you know — don't get cancelled!
