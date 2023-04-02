A TikToker Shared Canadian Things He Refuses To Acknowledge Are Real & Shots Have Been Fired
"Why are we not talking about this thing all the time?" 🇨🇦
Canada is home to many strange and wonderful things, but honestly, some of them kind of seem made up, according to a TikToker.
Over on the social media platform, @hubcityfoodies recently shared a video about things that he knows exist in the country but refuses "to acknowledge that they're real."
First up are wolverines, and no, not the character Wolverine played by Hugh Jackman.
"I'm talking about this half-wolf, half-bear scary creature," he said, showing an image of the fearsome creature. "Why are we not talking about this thing all the time?"
Next up is an issue he took with an area out east.
"The province of Labrador doesn't exist," the TikToker hilariously claimed. "Name two people from there. You know no one from Labrador."
He then encourages you to google Labrador, noting that you'll get pictures of cute dogs.
If you've ever had a hard time believing that maple syrup comes from an actual tree, this next point is for you.
"What witchcraft are you guys running in these sugar shacks?" he says with a picture of a tree being tapped in the background. "There's no way that that deliciousness comes from trees."
And for the last thing that he knows is real but refuses to acknowledge exists is a feline predator.
"You gonna tell me that this fearsome creature roams our forest and we don't talk about it at least three times a week?" he asked of the majestic lynx.
That's because they're "not real."
