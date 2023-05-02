A TikToker Shared What Gets You Cancelled In Canada & Here's What You Need To Avoid (VIDEO)
"If you actually call these coloured pencils..."
If you don't want to get yourself cancelled, you might want to check out what this Canadian TikToker says will land you in trouble in the country.
According to @hubcityfoodies, there are a few surefire ways to get cancelled by fellow Canucks.
"If you use anything but cheese curds on your poutine — like shredded cheese — that's 'cheese-ism,'" the TikToker shared. "Cancelled."
Next up, an image of Crayola coloured pencils popped on screen — a term which he took issue with.
"If you actually call these coloured pencils and not pencil crayons, you're cancelled."
He also had an issue with people sharing how tall they are in centimetres.
"If I meet you on the street and you're a stranger, you don't give me one of these..." the Tiktoker said while making the awkward, close-lipped smile we all seem to make.
"... that gives me anxiety," he explained. "Cancelled."
His next point of contention involves our various methods of measuring temperature.
"If you don't know that the temperature of an oven is in Fahrenheit, the outdoor temperature is in Celsius, and your body temperature is in Fahrenheit, you're cancelled," he shared, adding, "What are you even doing?"
And lastly, the TikToker described a scenario that is all too common for most Canadians.
"If you almost hit me with a shopping cart and we both don't say, 'Oops, sorry,' you're cancelled," he said. "Cancelled!"
While all of these reasons for getting cancelled apply to Canada as a whole, he also made a video describing things that'll get you cancelled in the Maritimes and a lot of it focussed on food.
For instance, if you order a pizza but fail to pick up garlic fingers, that'll get you cancelled — the more you know!