Here Are Some Of The 'Juicy Finds' At Dollar Tree In Canada, According To A TikToker (VIDEO)
"This sign reminded me of something off Etsy." 👀
If you love a good dollar store trip and have exhausted your local Dollarama, it might be time to take a look at what you can get at Dollar Tree in Canada!
TikToker@jocebedard recently shared some of the "juicy finds" she spotted while at the low-cost retailer and they just might tempt you into making a trip.
The first thing she showed off was a wine stopper with a little flower embellishment on top.
"I thought this bottle stopper is so cute, especially with a bottle of wine for gift," she explained.
Next up, the TikToker shared a display of dishware.
"Honestly my mind was blown by this entire setup," she said. "Like if you're on a budget this is actually a pretty good deal. They're cute and cheap."
She gave a closeup of a two-toned milk carafe that she said she picked up for her own coffee cart since it's adorable.
As well, she showed a heart-shaped sign that says "Be Our Guest! Wi-Fi Password" which had a little spot for you to write down the info.
"This sign reminded me of something off Etsy," she said of the piece. "I just think it's adorable and a fun way to put your Wi-Fi password."
The TikToker said while the quality of the pop sockets are questionable, Dollar Tree had some in cute patterns and also advised "not to sleep on the steering wheel covers."
"I actually have the orange one and I bought the white one today and now they have a blue tie-dye one," she said of the car accessory.
And lastly, she said that she was surprised to see a highlighter blush duo piece from E.l.f. for only $1.25.
Juicy stuff indeed!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.