Here Are Some of The 'Juicy Finds' You Can Get At Dollarama, According To A TikToker (VIDEOS)
"Such a cool idea." 💰
If you're looking to stock up on necessities and cute items for less, Dollarama might be the way to go given the toll inflation is taking on Canadians' wallets.
TikToker @jocebedard regularly shares updates about the "juicy finds" she picks up at the Canadian dollar store, and honestly, you might be tempted by them.
In one of her videos, she shows off an insulated cooler bag that can hold up to 30 cans.
"The patterns and colours were absolutely adorable," she noted. "And for $5 I say 'Why Not?' as Hilary Duff would say."
Next up she showed off a butter knife that's ideal for those who keep the dairy project in the fridge as it allows for easy cutting and spreading as well as an ice mould in the shape of a unicorn with shooting stars.
If you're ready to get started with spring cleaning, her next juicy find could be for you.
"By far the weirdest thing I've ever found a Dollarama: a four-pound bag of rags for $5," she noted. "That's right, it is a four-pound bag of rags. Such a cool idea."
She also showed off some Easter baskets in cute pastel colours, a cupcake-shaped tumbler, "dainty" cups as well as adorable Easter bunny tutus complete with a bunny tail for little ones.
In another video of juicy finds, the TikToker kicked things off with some workout gear.
"I have never found resistant bands at Dollarama," she said of the $4 item.
She also said she "fell in love" with a bamboo cosmetic organizer that comes in two sizes as well as a bamboo vanity tray to keep all your bits and bobs in one place.
"Now is it just me or does their fake plant section look magical?" she asked. "They have really upped their game with this, like I don't know, these are so pretty and I just feel like you could put some really cool pieces together for your house. Especially if you can't keep plants alive. I don't judge."
And, of course, given that we're just about to hit Easter, she showed off "the coolest bunny ears she's ever seen" featuring little pearl accents.
While you're picking up juicy finds, you can also grab grocery items from Dollarama.
Some of the products sold at the dollar store are either exactly the same or similar to those sold in Loblaws or Walmart, and you'll find you're self spending way less!
