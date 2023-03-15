A Dietician Shared Tips For Grocery Shopping At The Dollar Store To Help You Save (VIDEO)
If stocking up on groceries at traditional retailers like Loblaws or Metro is wearing on your wallet, it might be a good idea to check out what you can pick up at the dollar store.
According to Canadian TikToker Abbey Sharp (@abbeyskitchen), who describes herself as a "wellness culture BS busting dietitian," there are a few things you can do while shopping at Dollarama and Dollar Tree to make the most of their products.
"It's not easy on our wallets to feed a family these days, so I wanted to share my dietitian-approved tips for making your budget go further on grocery items at the dollar store," Sharp said in the caption of her video.
In the TikTok, she notes that feeding a family "is really hard right now," saying that even some dollar store basics cost over a $1 now before giving three "realistic" suggestions.
"Focus your budget on protein, fat and high-fibre carbs that will help keep you fuller for longer," Sharp suggested.
For all those who like to meal prep, tip two is for you, as she recommends reaching for carbs that you can cook in a big batch.
As for tip three, it might help your future self save.
"Choose something that you're really excited about," Sharp said. "Try to make room in your limited budget for foods that you really love."
"If you're living on bread and peanut butter three meals a day, you're more likely to say f*ck it and order Uber Eats," she advised. "So you can get way better bang for your buck by trying to incorporate some of your favourite foods into your grocery budget each week."
In the comments, people shared their ways to save money during tough times.
"I walk to the store. Saves on gas and I only buy what I can carry," said one user. "Might not work for everyone but it helps me!"
"My best tip is to grocery shop online and do curbside pickup," said another. "Compare online for best prices/sales and avoid last-minute, in store temptations!"
And if you're looking for a meal suggestion...
"My go-to budget meal is tuna pasta!" suggested someone in the comments. "Very cheap to make and high protein, plus can bulk it out with cheap veggies."
