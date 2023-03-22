A TikToker Shared Items She 'Can't Believe' Are At The Dollar Store & The Finds Are So Good
"These fabric shavers are like $50 on Amazon." 👀
If you've been turning to the dollar store more frequently, you've probably already seen some of these items at Dollarama — but for the uninitiated, well, buckle up.
TikToker Jessica (@lifebyjessica) has a mini-series on the social media platform, in which she shares items that she "can't believe" she found at Dollarama, and some of them are seriously impressive.
From home items to kitchen stuff, here are some of her best finds.
Toiletries
Why pay regular retail prices for toiletries at the drugstore when you can get them for cheaper at Dollarama?
Jessica pointed out a mini-detangling brush, a L'Oréal brand liquid eyeliner, "adorable" heating pads in the shape of a dog and penguin-shaped travel tubes, and, of course, the much loved Batiste dry shampoo.
Kitchen finds
If you like to whip up dishes and baked goods, you'll want to take a look at some of these products, like the meat separators that are "perfect for pulled pork and pulled chicken," the TikToker said.
Jessica was also impressed by pre-cut wax paper squares, cheese paper, a multifunctional baking tool, and a Lazy Susan organizer which she says is her "favourite."
Home stuff
In terms of home goods, first up was a lint brush to save all your clothes from the dreaded fuzz.
"These fabric shavers are like $50 on Amazon," she said of the second item she showed off.
She also shared an over-the-door hamper to help free up floor space and individual shoe racks, which she said are "super smart and cool."
Other kitchen stuff
And lastly, Jessica showed off a "cute little knife block" that she says is super useful as well as some pot and pan dividers that she says she uses every day.
"I'm sorry, this cheeseboard feels a little elite for the dollar store," she said of the last item she showed off. "I love this."
