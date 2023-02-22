7 Cheap & Handy Dollarama Kitchen Products That Make Me Actually Want To Cook (PHOTOS)
Spiders are a game-changer, imo.
While I do enjoy cooking, I recently moved to a new apartment and found myself with very little in terms of utensils and useful products to get a meal prepped and on the table.
Thankfully, there's a Dollarama about two blocks away from me and I was able to stock up on both cute products for my apartment and handy tools for the kitchen that have made my time cooking so much more enjoyable.
Here are a few of the products I've been leaning on!
An herb stripper and cutter
I find chopping herbs can be fiddly and annoying, but this little contraption lets you pull the product through a hole and strips the leaves off the stalk.
Then you simply flip it over and use the other side as a knife.
Love a two-in-one device!
Price: $3
A spider
I've always known this product to be called a spider, but I was recently informed some people call it a skimmer — either way, I absolutely love it and it's so useful.
It essentially serves the same function as a slotted spoon but with more surface area, so you can use it to get veggies out of boiling water or scoop protein out of your pan without having to pick up each individual piece with a pair of tongs.
Price: $4
A thermometer
If you, like me, are terrified of undercooking your poultry, this handy thermometer is well worth it for the peace of mind to know you've roasted your bird to the correct internal temperature.
Food poisoning? No thanks!
Price: $4
A set of peelers
I love making salads for lunch and these peelers make getting my veggies prepped a total breeze.
There's three different blades to choose from, so you can either straight peel pieces of cucumber, julienne carrots, or use the serrated blade to get fun shapes out of things like radishes.
Price: $3
Mini dressing bottles
I also love making new dressings to go with my salads but was running out of ways to store them.
These three cute lil' dressing bottles have made it possible for me to batch create one or two different concoctions for the week and then simply store it in my fridge until next time.
Price: $1.25
Pinch bowls
I've come to appreciate the importance of "mise en place," which essentially means pre-measuring out your ingredients in bowls so you have them ready to go when you need them.
Having these little bowls filled with the chopped veggies, protein and spices I need before getting started on a dish is seriously pleasing and low-key makes me feel like a chef.
Price: Four for $4.25
Oil sprayer
And lastly, I love this oil sprayer, which I actually use as a kind of mister for seasoning.
I can sometimes have a bit of a heavy hand when it comes to pouring liquids, so being able to spritz balsamic onto my salads prevents it from getting soggy.
It's also great for giving a light coating of oil to items you're about to put into an air fryer!
Price: $4
