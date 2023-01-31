7 Cheap & Cheerful Products From Dollarama That Have Made My Apartment So Much Cuter (PHOTOS)
Cute but budget-friendly! 💰
I recently moved into a new apartment, and with the price of rent in Toronto and the general cost of living at the moment, my wallet has been feeling a little worn out.
So, since I wanted my place to look cute but didn't want to spend a ton of money, I decided to head over to my local Dolllarama and see what I could find to add a little pizazz to my new place without breaking the budget — and it did not disappoint!
Here are a just a few of the things I picked up.
Trivets
My new kitchen is sorely lacking in counter space, meaning I need to occasionally use the fancy dining table I inherited to rest things on. It's made out of teak, and I desperately don't want to ruin the wood, so I picked up these friendly trivets to both protect the surface and add a splash of colour to our dining area.
Price: $2.75
Rose gold baskets
I'm a big fan of putting things inside of other things to keep them organized and I fell in love with these wire organizing baskets.
They're available in both rose and rose gold, the latter of which fits my aesthetic more. I have one in the kitchen that has all of my spices, one in the living room keeping all of my candles together and one in my dresser for scarves.
Price: $4
A sassy mug
I'm a grumpy, miserable person in the morning and this lil' mug suits my mood when I'm having my first cup of coffee.
A cute mug honestly perks up any space and I find myself drinking water out of this item just so I can have it on my desk to give it some personality.
Price: $2.50
Oven mitts.
My partner likes to bake, and I'm a believer that if you have to own something, it might as well be cute, which is how we landed on these Snoopy oven mitts.
They hang from one of our shelves and always cheer me up, because Snoopy and Woodstock on the way to get their surf on is an adorable concept.
Price: $4.25
A terracotta planter
My boyfriend has a plant problem and we currently have about eight propagations of pothos plants in our living room.
He likes to plant them in take-out pho containers which are convenient, but not very aesthetically appealing, so transplanting them into this pretty pink terracotta planter has been a huge upgrade.
Price: $3.50
A container
The importance of a good container with a lid cannot be understated.
I picked up a few of these for my bathroom counter and they now hold various personal care items like cotton swabs, cotton pads, and all of the various bits and bobs you need — much more visually pleasing than having a bunch of half-opened packages all over the place.
Price: $1.75
Seasonal hand towels
I am aware that it's currently winter, but it's always Halloween inside my soul.
I love these autumnal towels so much — the seasonal chill might be getting me down, but these cute towels make me fell all warm and fuzzy!
