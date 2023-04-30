7 Cheap & Useful Items From Dollarama That I Was Surprised To Find At A Dollar Store (PHOTOS)
I wanted to buy all of them. 🛒
I recently went to my local Dollarama to pick up some grocery items and bits and bobs for my apartment and while perusing the shelves, I was super impressed with the broad assortment of goods.
When people think of a dollar store, they perhaps think of party supplies, children's products and seasonal items, but I have to say, there were some things at the Dollarama location in Pickering, Ontario that truly surprised me.
Here are nine Dollarama items that I didn't think would be at the store, and honestly, I wanted to buy all of them.
An LED make up mirror
I've always thought makeup mirrors with built-in LED lights were pricey, so I was taken aback to see the item at Dollarama and for under $5.
The lighting in my apartment is atrocious and I was very tempted to add this item to my cart to help me achieve the perfect makeup look (or to look less zombie-like during virtual work meetings).
Price: $4.75
A five-pound kettlebell
Did y'all know that Dollarama carries fitness equipment? Because I certainly did not!
Finding these kettlebells was quite unexpected for me, and they come in at a much lower cost than the ones you might pick up at other stores.
It also comes in pink, blue or purple, so you can match your workout gear (or potential doorstop) to whatever your aesthetic might be.
Price: $4
A pinboard
I'm all for manifesting, and if you are too, this relatively cheap little item might just be the perfect way to show the universe what you're hoping to achieve.
It could also totally double as a reminder board or as a study tool — however you choose to use it, definitely better to buy it at Dollarama rather than somewhere like Michael's in terms of affordability.
Price: $4
A mini cross stitch kit
I was so tickled by this cute little cross stitch kit that I actually ended up buying it (it is not going well, but that's likely a me problem).
I was really impressed that for $1.25, you could get everything you need to do a craft that I previously thought would cost about $20 to get all the supplies for.
Maybe this rainbow is going to end up looking more like a hot mess than anything else, but still, was a pleasant surprise to find at the store!
Price: $1.25
Gripping pads
Gripping pads were something I didn't know existed, so finding them at the dollar store was both a revelation and a surprise.
I totally see how useful they could be — I very much struggle to open jars, and these non-slip little doodads could absolutely be beneficial to someone with limited mobility.
Price: $1.25
A mosquito mesh
We're approaching that time of year when mosquitos are about to be out to get our blood, so I took mental note of this magnetic mesh that fits over doorways.
It says it doesn't require any tools for installation, and in my opinion, this is a great way to let in the breeze without letting in any unwanted critters.
Price: $4.50
A mannequin
I genuinely didn't know what to make of this little creature until I sent a pic of it to my boyfriend, who is an artist.
He explained that it's a tool that people use to improve their drawing or painting skills. Essentially, you position the mannequin's limbs in various ways to practice drawing the human form in different poses.
While I'm not artistic at all, I kind of think it would make for an interesting piece on my bookshelf — or could be used as a cool way to store bracelets and other jewelry items.
Price: $5
