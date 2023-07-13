Dollarama Just Teamed Up With Air Miles So You Can Save More Money On Travel & Shopping
Points can be redeemed for cash, online shopping and trips around the world!
If you're looking for ways to save even more money when shopping at Dollarama, this one is for you!
The discount retailer just teamed up with Air Miles to offer Canadians a new way to save money on top of the savings they already get by making purchases at Dollarama.
It was announced on July 12 that the partnership with Dollarama is one of the first enhancements to Air Miles after BMO's acquisition of the rewards program earlier in 2023.
If you're an Air Miles cardholder or sign up to become a member of the rewards program, you can start earning points at Dollarama on August 7.
You'll be able to do this when shopping at any of the more than 1,500 Dollarama stores across the country.
This is meant to give people who collect Air Miles "an earning experience at a recognized value retailer" in Canada.
People who have a Canadian-issued Mastercard can earn 10 bonus Air Miles when spending $30 or more in a single transaction at a Dollarama store in Canada until November 6, 2023.
That includes all of the products that are available for purchase in stores like party supplies, kitchenware, toys, and apparel.
Groceries, snacks, health and beauty products, pet items, cleaning supplies, and seasonal items are included as well.
Then, BMO Air Miles credit card holders can earn five times the points on purchases at Dollarama until November 6, 2023.
How do you get an Air Miles card?
You can get an Air Miles card by setting up your profile with information, verifying your email, and choosing your password.
Then, you can start earning points with your digital card that's available on the Air Miles app right away after you join the rewards program.
You can also earn Reward Miles everywhere you shop with Air Miles credit cards because every purchase adds up to more points.
When you show your Air Miles card in the app while shopping at participating stores and then pay with your Air Miles credit card you'll earn points for both.
What rewards do you get with Air Miles?
There are three types of Air Miles rewards — cash rewards, dream rewards and travel rewards — that you can get with the points that you earn at more than 300 retailers.
You can use 95 of your Cash Miles to instantly get $10 towards your purchases in-store or get online vouchers. Those are available in $10 increments and up to $750 per account a day at most partners but are good at any time.
Cash rewards are available with Spotify, Uber Eats, DoorDash, Foot Locker, Sephora, American Eagle Outfitters, Bath & Body Works, Cineplex, H&M, Hudson's Bay, Indigo, Roots, Starbucks, The Keg, VIA Rail and more.
Then, you can use your Dream Miles towards merchandise, experiences, and more.
Some of the brands that you can shop with those points include Sony, DeLonghi, Coleman, Le Creuset, Conair, HP, Cuisinart, Samsung, Garmin, Hamilton Beach, LG, Philips, Smeg, and Auto Technica.
You can buy products like coffee makers, vacuums, furniture, laptops, earbuds, air fryers, BBQs, TVs, mixers, curling irons, luggage and more.
Of course, there are a bunch of travel rewards that you can get with your Air Miles points.
Dream Miles can be used for flights, accommodations, car rentals, vacation packages, cruises and U.S. parks.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.