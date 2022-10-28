6 Credit Cards That Offer Free Airport Lounge Access & Other Travel Perks In Canada
If you hate flying and the overall airport experience, lounge access can be a game changer. However, it can be expensive to purchase a pass each time — and it's not always possible to buy your way in.
There are several credit cards in Canada that offer lounge access, enabling travellers to make use of luxury lounges worldwide for free or at least at a discounted rate.
For frequent international travellers, those who regularly cross the Canada-U.S. border or those who routinely jet around Canada, having airport lounge access can turn lengthy, boring waits into luxurious, swanky pamper sessions.
From affordable accounts for novices, to fancy-as-heck cards for seasoned travellers, here's a look at some of Canada's best credit cards for lounge access — and other travel perks.
What is airport lounge access?
For those not in the know, airport lounges essentially offer a little taste of luxury before you fly.
Obviously, they range from being fancy-as-heck to basic-but-affordable, and what's available really depends on the airport and the country you're flying from.
Those on the cheaper end — which you can often pay a small fee to enter without a lounge access membership — offer services like pre-flight meals, drinks, Wi-Fi, comfy seating and TVs, among other things.
The more luxury versions are like mini hotels, offering things like showers, private beds, unlimited buffets, specialty restaurants, fully stocked bars, extremely comfy seating areas, and more.
In Canada, most airport lounges are separated via memberships like Priority Pass, American Express Global Lounge Collection, Mastercard Experience Lounges and Maple Leaf Lounges.
What are the best credit cards for airport lounge access?
Ultimately, it depends on exactly what you're looking for.
There are a range of credit cards in Canada that offer travel perks like airport lounge access, but how much you'll pay annually for these benefits varies from $120 all the way up to $699.
There are accounts that promise seriously bougie services, like unlimited access to the renowned Centurion Lounges (which include spa services, signature cocktails and more), as well as excellent travel insurance policies, annual travel credits and other airport benefits.
On the other hand, there are more basic accounts that offer limited annual access to lounges, or discounted rates rather than free visits. However, naturally, the cost of maintaining these accounts is a lot lower.
If you're wondering exactly what options are available right now, here's a closer look:
BMO Ascend World Elite Mastercard
With this Bank of Montreal rewards credit card, holders can get complimentary membership in Mastercard Travel Pass, provided by DragonPass.
This means you can get four complimentary passes to use at any of the 1,300 lounges that belong to the DragonPass program every year.
What's more, your complimentary passes can also be used to cover the cost of any companions travelling with you.
If you use up all four, additional passes can be purchased at a cost of US$32 per person.
Just download the Mastercard Travel Pass app on your mobile device and present your membership to gain access to over 1,000 lounges across over 140 countries globally.
Other perks of the $150-per-year card include annual fees waived in the first year, unlimited-trips-per-year travel insurance coverage, as well as discounts on eligible car rental services.
Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite Card
With this Scotiabank card, regular travellers can get free airport lounge access via the Airport Companion Program membership, as well as six complimentary lounge visits each year.
This means holders have access to around 1,200 airport lounges around the world, including some Plaza Premium Lounges.
Included in the six free lounge visits is the option to bring a companion with you, although that will count as one of your freebies.
"Most lounges provide complimentary snacks and refreshments, Wi-Fi access and a place to charge your devices," Scotiabank notes.
If you get through all of those passes, you can get extra lounge visits for US$32 per person, per visit.
Other related perks include automatic room upgrades at certain hotels, discounts on car rentals and a 24/7 Visa Infinite concierge service.
The account costs $150 per year to maintain.
American Express Aeroplan Reserve Card
Ok, let's get the bad news out of the way first.
This Amex credit card has an annual fee of $599, so it's not going to be for light travellers or those who won't totally make the most of its benefits.
However, for those who are likely to maximize the offerings of this card, it is a long-term money saver.
It's a good option for those who frequently travel with Air Canada, as it offers carrier-specific perks like priority check-in, priority boarding and priority baggage handling for you and up to eight companions.
Moreover, you (and a guest) can get unlimited access to select Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges (which are pretty fancy), as well as Air Canada Cafes.
You'll also be first on the list for standby waitlists and upgrades, and can get a one-off free luggage perk.
The card will also give you access to Priority Pass membership for free, which means access to an additional 1,200 lounges globally.
At Toronto Pearson, you can get free valet services, cheaper parking rates, expedited security services (you can skip the lines) and more.
As well as travel perks, this pricey-but-impressive account also promises a hefty amount of welcome points (we're talking 85,000 plus) and access to Front Of The Line Presale tickets and Front Of The Line Reserved tickets with American Express Experiences.
Scotiabank Gold American Express Card
If you're looking for a credit card that's a little less focused on airport lounge access, and a little more focused on everything else, this could be a good option.
One of the biggest travel perks this card offers is no foreign transaction fees on foreign currency purchases, including online shopping. This means if you pay for something in a different country, or order an item from an international site, you won't have to pay any extra.
Airport lounge access is still a perk for Scotiabank Gold American Express cardholders, although you'll get discounts as opposed to free passes.
The card promises a "preferred discount" on Priority Pass membership at US$65 (a 35% off saving), with the option to visit over 1,200 VIP lounges for US$27 each time.
In addition to travel benefits, this card promises 6X the Scene points for every $1 you spend on grocery, dining and entertainment purchases. Points can then be used to cash in on movies, travel, shopping, dining, and more.
The cheapest offering on this list, this $120-per-year account will also waive the first year's worth of annual fees.
CIBC Adventura Visa Infinite Card
Those regularly crossing the Canada-U.S. border might be interested in this credit card from CIBC, which offers relevant perks.
You can get airport lounge access (four free visits per year) via the Visa Airport Companion Program, as well as travel insurance offerings that cover you across Canada and beyond.
What's more, it promises a rebate on your NEXUS application fee every four years, and you can get travel points by spending on groceries, gas, vacations and more.
At $139 per year (with the first year rebated), it's one of the cheaper and most simple options available in Canada right now.
American Express The Platinum Card
This is the big one and, while it certainly won't be for everyone, it comes with a pretty hefty list of shiny benefits and perks.
Where to start? Well, probably with the cost of it. At $699 per year, the American Express' The Platinum Card is easily the most expensive credit card on this list.
That said, it offers top-tier access to the largest range of airport lounges of any similar card, all included within that annual fee.
You'll be able to visit lounges across the American Express Global Lounge Collection, which means being able to visit over 1,300 lounges across 140 countries "and counting."
This includes Priority Pass, Plaza Premium Lounges and Delta Sky Clubs, as well as the fancy-as-heck Centurion Lounges.
The Centurion Lounges alone promise you will be able to "escape into luxury before flying, enjoy food and drink from award-winning chefs and top mixologists, and get away from it all in thoughtfully curated spaces designed for work or relaxation."
It will be hard to believe you're even in the airport.
You'll also find spa services, showers, high-speed Wi-Fi, regional menus, signature cocktails and more.
It's exclusive too, as you can't buy membership to American Express' Centurion Lounges. Here, it's strictly cardholders only.
In addition to bougie lounge access, the card promises a $200 annual travel credit, late hotel checkouts, free breakfasts, benefits at Toronto Pearson, travel insurance coverage and discounts on car rentals, among other perks.
As a new Platinum Card member, you can also get up to 80,000 points if you spend enough money in your first three months.
