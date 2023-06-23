Canadians Can Get Into Over 1000 Airport Lounges Around The World For Cheap With This Pass
Some even have pools!
Killing time in the airport before you head out on a flight can be a painful experience, with the world's most uncomfortable seats, crowds, and expensive food options. Airport lounges can be a game changer to make the travelling experience more pleasant.
While you can often get lounge access through credit cards or airlines, you can also take matters into your own hands with this lounge pass that gets you access to airport lounges all over the world.
Priority Pass is an airport lounge membership that gets you access to over 1,300 airport lounges around the world at over 600 airports with some pretty sweet benefits – and it's surprisingly cheap.
Most of the lounges that you can access through Priority Pass give you a place to chill out in a comfy seat with free WiFi. A lot of the lounges also offer complimentary drinks and snacks too.
In Canada, Priority Pass lets you access the domestic, International and U.S. transborder Plaza Premium Lounges at Pearson Airport and the Plaza Premium lounges at airports in Vancouver, Edmonton and Winnipeg. You can also get access to YYC Calgary Airport's Elevation Lounge and the V.I.P. Lounge par Club Med at Jean Lesage International Airport in Québec City.
The pass can give you acees to over 150 lounges in North America, and then there's hundreds more around the world too.
Some of the lounges are truly stunning with swinging chairs, games areas and even swimming pools like at the Punta Cana Airport VIP lounge in the Dominican Republic available to use while you're waiting to catch your flight.
The amenities at each airport vary so if you have a membership, you can check what's available at each airport ahead of time on the Priority Pass app.
How to get Priority Pass
Some credit cards offer Priority Pass access as a bonus so you may even be able to get to use a lounge for free.
If your credit card doesn't give you access, there are a few different membership offers available to buy from Priority Pass too, depending on how often you travel. For $130.51 a year — which works out to $10.88 a month — you can get a basic membership where you pay $46 for each lounge you visit.
For $433.71, you'll get 10 free visits to any Priority Pass lounges, or for $618.26 a year all of your lounge visits are covered.
Vancouver Airport's Plaza Premium Lounge goes for $61 for a two-hour visit, so if you travel a lot, the pass could save you big time.
You can also spend an additional $46 to get lounge access for guests too so even if you're travelling with other people, you can still take full advantage.
If you're travelling through airports around the world this summer, it might be the perfect time to upgrade your experience.