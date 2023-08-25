8 Stunning Airport Lounges Around The World You Can Access With Priority Pass
Travel in style.
Want to upgrade the way you travel? Checking into a luxe airport lounge before your flight can be an absolute game-changer in the way you fly.
Lounge pass programs like Priority Pass allow travellers to get access to over 1,000 airport lounges around the world, making it easy to find a place to unwind before your flight.
Specifically, Priority Pass, gets you access to 1,300 airport lounges in over 600 cities, with the pass's basic membership starting at US$99 (about CA$130).
The pass gets you access to some pretty amazing lounges with premium amenities to up your airport experience. Here's a look at a few of stunning lounges around the world you can access with Priority Pass.
Aspire Lounge at Perth Airport
Inspired by Western Australian nature and culture, this lounge at Perth International Airport in Perth, Australia, features a contemporary design, floor-to-ceiling windows and modern amenities.
Set in the airport’s former Control Centre on level 3 of Terminal 1, the lounge will provide travellers leaving the country with panoramic views of the airfield and Perth city skyline, as well as easy access to the international departures area and boarding gates.
Opened in 2022, the lounge offers fresh meals created with the flavours of Western Australia, premium Aussie wines, shower rooms, comfortable seating and complimentary WiFi.
Access: While the lounge can be accessed with Priority Pass, the lounge also offers pay-per-use access, and can be pre-booked online for AU$75.
Aspire Lounge at Belfast City Airport
This newly opened lounge in Belfast, Northern Ireland, is a chic space with modern finishes and warm wood accents for a cozy way to relax before your flight.
Overlooking the iconic dockyards where the Titanic was built, the Aspire Belfast airport lounge welcomes all guests, regardless of airline or class of travel.
The lounge offers complimentary food and drink, with hot dishes like sausage sandwiches and soup and pasta, snacks like biscuits and cakes and a selection of alcoholic beverages.
Access: Anyone can book the lounge, regardless of airline or flight class, for 36.99 pounds. You can also get access with Dragonpass and, of course, Priority Pass.
Strata Lounge at Auckland International Airport
In Auckland International Airport in Auckland, New Zealand, the Strata Lounge provides a chic space to relax before your flight.
The lounge, which can be found on the upper level of the international terminal, offers "New Zealand hospitality at its best," providing guests with locally sourced fresh foods and wines as part of a continually evolving menu.
The space itself is beautifully designed, with sleek fixtures, unique murals and an open concept that makes it feel spacious.
Visitors to the lounge will also have access to luxury shower facilities and child-friendly amenities as well as private relaxation rooms where they can unwind away from the main lounge area.
Access: The lounge is accessible to international passengers on departure. Besides Priority Pass, members of DragonPass, Lounge Key and Diners Club International can also get access, or you can pay $66 to book the lounge for a stay of up to 4 hours.
Cumbia Lounge at Barranquilla Ernesto Cortissoz Airport
The Cumbia Lounge at Barranquilla Ernesto Cortissoz Airport in Colombia is stunning, with wood accents throughout and tons of natural light and warm tones that make the space look cozy and inviting.
Located in International Departures, this lounge allows travellers to relax with complimentary Wi-Fi or get some work done, browse a range of complimentary newspapers and magazines, grab a pre-boarding snack, or enjoy a glass of wine or a complimentary cocktail.
If you're flying with kids, the lounge also has a separate children’s play area available, and children under 5 years old can enter the lounge for free.
Access: The lounge is available for use for international travellers only. Besides Priority Pass, it can also be accessed with Lounge Key as well as American Express Gold Cardmembers.
Goldair Handling Lounge at Athens International Airport
Got a Greek vacation coming up? In Athens International Airport, you can visit the Goldair Handling Lounge, which offers a sleek space to relax pre-flight.
The lounge is located in the non-Schengen area of the airport's Departure Hall on the second level, and is available to non-Schengen (international) flights only.
The stylish lounge offers guests a wide variety of hot and cold dishes, tasty snacks, and delicious desserts, all inspired by Greek gastronomy. The menu also contains a long list of hot and cold beverages and premium drinks, as well as wines from renowned Greek producers.
Guests can also freshen up here in one of the lounge's showers, the use of which includes a shower kit with luxury amenities and slippers.
Access: The lounge can be accessed by Priority Pass members on non-Schengen, international flights.
Coral Executive Lounge at Suvarnabhumi International Airport
If you're heading to Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, you can check into this tranquil lounge for some pre-flight unwinding.
The domestic departures lounge is beautifully decorated, with tons of greenery and chic furnishings almost making it feel like a Parisian cafe. The space is also airy and bright thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows.
Here, you can sit back and enjoy complimentary snacks, beer, wine and liquor. The Coral Lounge offers an "East meets West" concept for its food, where you can enjoy a variety of authentic Thai food and Western food presented in a creative menu.
If you're in need of some extra pampering, you can also get a neck and shoulder massage from an on-site massage therapist.
Access: Besides Priority Pass, the lounge can also be accessed through Lounge Key.
Carlsberg Aviator Lounge at Copenhagen-Kastrup Airport
A lounge "for travellers who appreciate good taste," the Carlsberg Aviator Lounge at Copenhagen Airport offers a refined way to lounge before your flight.
The space is outfitted in a unique, Danish wooden interior inspired by Danish craftsmanship traditions, according to the airport. High ceilings and large windows create a bright, airy space perfect for a moment of pre-flight tranquility.
Here, you can indulge in a selection of Nordic tapas, accompanied by Carlsberg, said to be "probably the best beer in the world."
The lounge also has other complimentary refreshments, as well as Wi-Fi, and printers and copiers, should you need them.
Access: You can get access with Priority Pass, Lounge Key and through American Express Gold Card, or by paying a fee of 199 Danish krone (about CA$39).
Changi Lounge at Changi Airport Singapore
Singapore's Changi Airport was named the world's best airport for 2023 by Skytrax, so it only makes sense that it would be home to a gorgeous lounge.
The lounge offers complimentary meals and drinks, as well as Wi-Fi and internet terminals if you need to get some work done. There are also shower facilities if you want to freshen up, as well as nap pods if you want to catch some Zzs.
The airport itself offers a range of amenities that travellers will want to check out during their time here, including a cactus garden, kinetic rain art installation, rooftop pool, spa and one-of-a-kind art exhibits.
Access: Priority Pass, DragonPass, Lounge Key and DreamFolks members can get access, but are required to show a valid boarding pass.
You can also pay for lounge access by selecting one of the lounge's packages, which start at S$25 (about CA$25).
