6 Fancy Airport Lounges In Canada That'll Make You Feel Like A VIP On Your Next Vacay
You can reserve a spot for $60 or less. 👀🥂
If you want to upgrade your next travel experience, why not unwind in a swanky airport lounge before your trip?
Canada has so many premium airport lounges like Plaza Premium Lounge and Air Canada Lounge offerings where you can take a load off before your flight — and first-class travel isn't always required.
Airport lounge access isn't actually all that expensive either, with many giving travellers the option to reserve a stay for around $60 or less.
If you want to take your vacation to the next level, here are six chic airport lounges in Canada that you may want to check out.
WestJet Elevation Lounge
The WestJet Elevation lounge.
Location: Calgary International Airport, Calgary, AB
Details: WestJet's Elevation lounge in Calgary, which is the airline's flagship lounge, is a chic area to relax before your flight, complete with a stunning bar area and tons of luxe seating options.
Travellers can sit down for a bite from a chef-designed menu that incorporates local and seasonal fare, or take advantage of the private spa-like shower space, where you can freshen up with amenities from the Rocky Mountain Soap Company.
Those travelling in WestJet's business class get complimentary access to the lounge, as do platinum, gold and silver-level WestJet Rewards members.
The lounge can also be accessed with a Priority Pass or LoungeKey membership. However, you don't need a membership to reserve a stay.
Passengers travelling on a WestJet flight can pay $59 to use the lounge. If you're not flying with the airline, you can still get access by paying $65.
Plaza Premium Lounge Toronto
The Plaza Premium Lounge at Toronto Pearson Airport.
Location: Toronto Pearson International Airport, Toronto, ON
Details: The Terminal 3 International Lounge at Toronto Pearson, which is Plaza Premium's newest lounge, is perhaps its swankiest.
The stylish lounge features a full-service bar, plush sofa chairs and loungers, and an expansive dining area with bar and bistro seats.
Travellers can enjoy fresh food made right before their eyes at a live cooking station, and get a taste of both international and local cuisines.
The lounge also has a buffet bar, a shower room, and a massage and manicure station where you can get pampered before your flight.
Two hours in the lounge will cost you $60. If you plan to stay a little longer, it's $73 for three hours, or $97 for six hours.
Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounge
The Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounge in Vancouver.
Location: Vancouver International Airport, Vancouver, BC
Details: Air Canada's Maple Leaf lounges are all nice in their own right, but the international lounge at Vancouver International Airport could be considered one of the chicer spaces.
The Maple Leaf lounge has plenty of plush seats in a stylish interior, and even offers runway views.
In the lounge, passengers can enjoy complimentary light snacks and beverages, and get access to over 7,000 magazines and newspapers through the PressReader app.
There are also shower areas stocked with amenities where travellers can spruce up, as well as business centres with PCs where you can get some work done while you wait.
The lounge is available to travellers flying in Air Canada's business class or Premium Rouge, Aeroplan 35K members, and Maple Leaf Club members, in addition to other qualifying customers.
You can also purchase access to the lounge, although this is currently only available at the Maple leaf Lounge in Paris, France.
Air France KLM Lounge
The Air France KLM lounge in Montreal.
Airport: Montreal Trudeau International Airport, Montreal, QC
Details: The Air France KLM lounge at Montreal Trudeau International Airport is where you can experience "French-style hospitality," before your flight.
The lounge is decked out in Air France colours and has great views of the runways. Here, travellers can enjoy a dinner service in the lounge's Parisian brasserie-themed dining area and taste French wines and champagnes at the bar.
There's also a hot and cold buffet as well as a shower area for freshening up.
The lounge is open to Air France's business and Flying Blue Elite Plus customers, as well as Plaza Premium customers.
If you're paying for access through Plaza Premium, two hours in the lounge will cost $61, while three hours will cost $74. A longer stay of six hours rings up at $99.
Aspire Lounge (International)
The Aspire Lounge in Calgary.
Location: Calgary International Airport
Details: At the Aspire Lounge in Calgary, guests can choose from a wide array of complimentary food and drinks, including alcohol.
Similar to other premium lounges, the Aspire Lounge offers free Wi-Fi, complimentary newspapers and magazines and personal TVs, and even has shower facilities that travellers can use so they're feeling fresh for their flight.
Lounge access is available to those travelling in business class with certain airlines, or travellers with a Priority Pass.
American Express and Dragonpass cardholders are also able to visit the lounge. You can also get access by using Lounge Key.
You can also pay a fee (of about $44) to access the lounge if you don't qualify for any of the other options.
Air Canada Signature Class Suite
Air Canada's Signature Class Suite.
Location: Toronto Pearson International Airport, Toronto, ON
Details: Air Canada's first-class lounge, called the Signature Suite, is basically as bougie as it gets in Canada.
The lounge is exclusively for Air Canada passengers travelling in the airline's Signature Class, formerly known as international business class.
In the lounger, travellers can enjoy premium beverages, a complimentary sit-down meal from an à la carte menu created by renowned Vancouver chef David Hawksworth, or just get a quick bite from the all-day buffet.
Customers can also take advantage of a personalized concierge service and enjoy high-end amenities from Molton Brown.
Since you can only use the suite if travelling in Air Canada's Signature Class, what you'll have to pay will depend on your destination and date of travel.
As an example, a business class flight from Toronto to Delhi, India, in February costs about $6,020 one-way.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
