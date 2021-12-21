Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Travel
toronto pearson airport

Toronto Pearson Airport Has 2 New Swanky Lounges & They're Open To All Travellers

One will be giving out fast track passes to bypass the line at security.

Toronto Pearson Airport Has 2 New Swanky Lounges & They're Open To All Travellers
Plaza Premium Lounge | Facebook

Well, it looks like parts of Toronto Pearson Airport got a makeover as two brand new lounges just opened up for travellers to use.

The Landmark Lounge and the Concept Lounge are touching down at Pearson Airport thanks to Plaza Premium Group, an award-winning airport lounge network.

On December 13, the Concept Lounge popped up right before the security line for Terminal 1 travellers, and since then it has been offering international travellers unique food and drink options as well as giving out a Fast Track security card to each and every guest.

According to Plaza Premium Lounge, these passes will cut down the average wait times at the airport's security lines. This lounge also has free wi-fi, and charging stations for travellers' phones and laptops, too. Guests can hit this pre-security lounge between 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Now the Landmark Lounge is the first of its kind, and Terminal 3 passengers can check out the sprawling new space. At nearly 12,000 square feet and over 300 seats to park up at, there's a bit of something for all travellers here. From a wellness spa that offers massages and manicures to a designated kids' play area, time will surely fly while waiting to board a flight.

There is also a wide variety of local and organic food fit for all dietary needs, and showering stations to rinse off between connections, too. Pearson travellers can check out the lounge each day from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., and will need to put down $50 in order to get in. According to a press release, it is open for all travellers.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario Woman Says Pearson Airport Was 'Absolute Chaos' After Flying In From South Africa

Five COVID-19 tests and one "absolutely bonkers" quarantine hotel experience later, she's finally home.

Courtesy of Cynthia Walker

One Ontario traveller says she had a chaotic journey at Pearson Airport after returning from South Africa earlier this month.

Cynthia Walker, who was visiting her daughter after two years of not seeing each other due to the COVID-19 pandemic, revealed to Narcity that trying to get back home to Rockwood, Ontario, was a multiple-step process that included long wait times, a lack of social distancing and a quarantine hotel.

Keep Reading Show less

Pearson Airport Says Flights Are Being Delayed Due To High Winds Today

You might want to double-check your flight times.

Typhoonski | Dreamstime

Garbage cans and trees aren't the only things being disrupted by Toronto's high winds today, Pearson Airport is also taking precautionary measures.

On Thursday, Pearson International Airport warned travellers via Twitter to double-check their flight status due to the "challenging conditions" caused by the weather.

Keep Reading Show less

Pearson Airport Travellers Can Now Get Flights To Mexico & The Caribbean For Under $200

Three new routes were announced this week. ✈️☀️

@torontopearson | Instagram, Gergana Valkova | Dreamstime

There are now a few more flights taking off from Toronto Pearson Airport that can whisk travellers away to sunnier destinations without breaking the bank.

On December 8, the ultra-low-cost Swoop Airlines announced its launch of three brand-new direct flights out of Pearson Airport that will take passengers down to three tropical destinations.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Pearson Says It's Not Testing All Travellers Yet Because The Feds 'Need More Time'

Rolling out the latest restrictions is pretty complicated.👇

Chon Kit Leong | Dreamstime, Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

Toronto Pearson International Airport has confirmed that it is not testing all incoming international travellers just yet, as the federal government still needs some time to implement the new rules.

On Tuesday, November 30, federal officials announced updated measures for international air travellers entering Canada from outside the U.S. in response to rising concerns about the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Keep Reading Show less