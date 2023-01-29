Air Canada's First Class Lounge Is So Swanky & These TikToks Give You A Peek Inside (VIDEO)
If you've ever wondered what travelling first-class with Air Canada is like, people online are sharing a peek into the experience, and it's fancy af.
TikTokers are sharing their experiences at Air Canada's first-class lounge, and it looks like it may be worth the pretty penny it costs.
For those not in the know, while the airline doesn't technically have a typical "first class" option, it does have its Signature Class, also known as Air Canada's business class for international routes, which is comparable to first-class services from other carriers.
While the in-flight experience is certainly luxurious-looking, one not-to-be-missed aspect is Air Canada's Signature Suite, the swanky lounge reserved for those travelling in its highest class.
They're meant to be a big step up from the airline's Maple Leaf lounges, which are already pretty nice in their own right.
As for how much the experience will cost you, let's just say it's definitely more than a seat in Air Canada's economy class.
While the price depends on the destination and date of travel, for instance, a trip from Toronto to Dehli, India, on board Air Canada's Signature Cabin (which gets you access to the suite) will cost you at least $7,013 one-way, compared to $1,964 in economy.
The TikToks are basically a peek into what the other half do at the airport, and everything from the food to the facilities looks super luxe.
One clip posted by TikToker @hellodavidw gives viewers a look into the interior of the Air Canada lounge in Toronto, and it looks more like a five-star hotel than something you'd find at the airport.
@hellodavidw
Checking out the @aircanada Signature Suites at #Toronto #yyz at Pearson International #airport for #firstclass passengers #lounge #businessclass
The video shows the lounge's unique architecture, which features wood and marbled accents in a warmly lit, inviting space.
Tons of chic seating areas can be seen, and the lounge seems to go on forever. Viewers are also given a glimpse of the menu on offer here, which features food created by renowned Vancouver chef David Hawksworth.
The lounge also features a stunning bar where passengers can sip on complimentary signature cocktails created by the airline's mixologists, or enjoy a glass of Moët & Chandon champagne.
Another clip shared by TikToker @irisjxng gives viewers a better look at the food served in the lounge in Vancouver.
@irisjxng
signature suite more like michelin star restaurant 🥲 #airportfood #yvr #yvrfood #fyp #airportlounge #travel
As shown in the video, the lounge has an all-day buffet that travellers can get a quick bite from, or an à la carte menu for sit-down service.
"Signature suite, more like Michelin Star restaurant," Iris said of the lounge.
Her video shows the food she ate in the lounge, including pork belly bao, which she called "so soft" and rated an 8/10, and ahi tuna lettuce cups.
She was also served Hamachi, or yellowtail, sushi, and a risotto that she gave a 9/10. The meal also included an herb-crusted salmon, sirloin steak on mashed potatoes, foie gras, and a couple of mini desserts.
For drinks, she shared that she got a glass of Moët Rosé, which she gave a 15/10, and a Mandarin Old Fashioned cocktail.
While the menus at the Signature suites in Toronto and Vancouver serve many similar options, they do have some specific items. If you're curious, both menus can be viewed online.
In addition to the fancy food and setting, the suite also gives customers access to an array of premium amenities, including luxury skincare products from Molton Brown.
Passengers travelling in Air Canada's Signature Class also get tons of other luxe perks, including priority check-in and baggage services, a chauffeur, and private pod-style seating on board that comes complete with a duvet, pillow and amenity kit from Acqua di Parma.
If you're dying to try it for yourself, there's an Air Canada hack that gives you the chance to upgrade your seat without having to pay full price.
Seems like it could be worth it!