Air Canada Is Upgrading Economy Class With New Features & Your Flight Is About To Get Fancier
Improvements will be coming to their premium cabin too.✈️
Air Canada has announced that it's upgrading its in-flight services and the improvements include some luxurious offerings.
The airline said on Thursday, October 27 that it is introducing a range of product improvements to "elevate the customer travel experience," including upgrades to its economy class and premium economy air cabins.
Starting November 1, economy passengers will be treated to new a "elevated leisure travel" experience that includes meals created by celebrated Montreal Chef Jérôme Ferrer.
There will also be regional appetizers reflecting the destination's cuisine on certain international flights, as well as a new dessert service.
"With the passengers in mind, I asked myself what meal I would like to be served and I started working from there," said Ferrer.
"From the very first bite, I hope with all my heart that customers can say 'Wow!'"
Air Canada will also have new Bistro options available on North American flights.
The menu will be expanded to include a brioche bagel smoked salmon sandwich, vegan options like a farro salad and a spiced chickpea wrap and Canadian snacks.
That's in addition to some of the airline's "all-time favourites," like the Montreal smoked meat sandwiches and fruit and cheese board.
Air Canada is also upgrading its premium rouge cabin with some luxurious amenities, including complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi starting in November, making the airline the first in Canada to offer the service.
The carrier said signature class passengers on international flights will also be treated to amenity kits in partnership with Acqua Di Parma, which will contain luxury skincare products, an oversized eye mask, socks, dental products and earplugs for comfort and personal care.
What's the difference between economy and premium economy on Air Canada?
While passengers in Air Canada's economy class get basic things like a personal touch-screen TV and in-seat power, premium economy takes it a step further.
Passengers flying in this class get more room to stretch out with more space between seats, a comfortable pillow and blanket, an amenity kit and a "CleanCare Kit" including hand sanitizer and antiseptic wipes when flying internationally.
They also get "ambient mood lighting" in addition to the basic reading light, as well as two free checked bags.
While meals depend on the destination, premium economy passengers get a menu of complimentary food and beverages on certain flights within North America.
On economy flights, food is only available for purchase.