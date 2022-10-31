This TikToker Explained How She Got Upgraded On A WestJet Flight & All It Took Was Some Tears
She made being a crybaby work for her, as one commenter put it.
A TikToker recently shared how she got a free upgrade on a WestJet flight from Edmonton, and the story is kind of wild.
TikTok user @sophiakokolakis, whose username reads "Sophia Koko," shared that she was recently flying with the Canadian airline and was upgraded to "first class" (which many comments pointed out appeared to actually be premium economy) for free.
Replying to a comment on another video of hers, Sophia shared that she was running late for her domestic flight from Edmonton, arriving only 50 minutes before its departure.
@sophiakokolakis
Replying to @LindsPerry the sad story of how I got upgraded to first class 🥲 #iwouldnotsuggest #firstclasstravel #flightupgrade #imanidiot #westjetairlines
She was optimistic that she'd still be able to board, but said that customer service told her that "she could try," but wouldn't be getting on.
Sophia said she ended up speaking to another customer service rep, who told her the same thing (that she wouldn't be making her flight) and eventually informed her that to get her on the next available flight she'd have to purchase a new ticket.
As the customer service agent was figuring out the details of changing her flight, Sophia says she then broke down in tears.
"This whole time I'm like 'don't cry, Sophia, don't cry. Don't do it, don't cry,'" she says. "I start crying."
Sophia then says that the staff members were "amazing" and "so compassionate" about her show of emotion, and tried to get her the cheapest deal possible.
"It was still $800," she says, "but they got us on the next flight within 2 hours, and we didn't have to pay extra for our cat or luggage."
"And then I couldn't stop crying and [the customer service associate] was like 'Do you want first class?'" Sophia recounts.
"I was like 'oh my god, you're amazing, thank you so much," she says, imitating a sobbing voice. "So we got first class."
Commenters on the video pointed out that the "first class" Sophia mentions actually appears to be WestJet's premium economy, but Sophia said in a reply that it felt "very first classy."
One commenter said that Sophia had "[made] being a crybaby work for [her]," to which Sophia responded, "for once."
A second video posted by Sophia shows her upgrade in WestJet, and the setup looks surprisingly luxe.
@sophiakokolakis
i may have cried and it may have gotten us these seats 🥲 #westjetairlines #firstclassflight #travelwithme
"I may have cried and it may have gotten us these seats," she captioned the video.
The clip shows her and her boyfriend's experience flying in WestJet's premium economy cabin, which, as she describes, looks much more spacious than economy.
She then showed a menu of small and large plates, dessert, wines and spirits, saying "I did not know they lived like this."
"The wine I got [...] actually tasted good. Wine on an airplane tasted good," she said.
Her clip also shows her and her boyfriend getting placemats set out for their meals, which were beef stew and fresh veggies, which came with real cutlery.
"The meat, tender, mashed potatoes, so creamy, the veggies so yummy," she said of the meal. "And this was on a friggin' plane. I couldn't believe it."
She finished her meal with a "fluffy" blueberry cheesecake and showed viewers that her and her partner also received a snack box with granola bars, chocolates and mints.
According to WestJet, flyers in their premium cabin get to enjoy extra leg and elbow room, a bottle of water upon boarding, a Canadian-inspired hot meal on every flight over one hour in length, complimentary beer and wine and exclusive, "premium" snacks.
On their 787 Dreamliners to Europe, flyers are treated to even more, including a social area where they can enioy snacks as well as blankets, pillows and a Rocky Mountain Soap amenity kit.
In this case, it looks like crying may have been worth it!