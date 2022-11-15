You Can Make An Offer To Upgrade To Business Class On WestJet Flights & Here's How To Do It
You can choose how much you're willing to pay!
If you want to make your air travel more luxe but don't want to fork out tons of cash to do it, it turns out that there's a way you may be able to upgrade your flight without paying full price.
Canadian airline WestJet allows fliers to make an offer to upgrade their flights to a higher class of cabin, an option that many travellers may not know they're able to take advantage of.
Travellers can upgrade economy class flights to premium economy or business class and can make an offer indicating how much they're willing to pay for the upgrade, meaning you might be able to snag a better seat on the plane without paying full price.
How can I upgrade without paying full price?
To make an offer to upgrade your flight (and potentially avoid paying full price for a better seat), you'll need to have already booked your flight with WestJet.
On their website, you can enter your last name and the reservation code for your flight and click "place an offer," to see if you're eligible to make an offer for an upgrade.
According to WestJet, upgrades can only be made up to 75 hours before your flight's departure, and aren't available for flights booked with the airline's basic fare or on codeshare flights.
After seeing if your flight is eligible, you can choose the segment of your flight you're making the offer for and move the slider to the amount you're willing to pay (which includes taxes and fees).
After that, all you have to do is enter your contact information and payment details. WestJet says your method of payment will only be charged if your offer is accepted.
You can also change or cancel your offer up until 75 hours before your flight.
What's the difference between premium and business class on WestJet?
There are certain things that are included with each cabin when you upgrade.
According to WestJet, when you upgrade to premium economy, you'll get things like priority check-in and boarding, extra leg and elbow room in your seat, "restaurant-style dining" on flights that are more than one-hour in length, and exclusive beverages and snacks.
When you upgrade to business, the airline's most luxe cabin, you'll get perks like two free checked bags, lounge access before your flight, "Contemporary Canadian inspired restaurant-style dining," and spacious, personal pods that allow for extra privacy.
On WestJet's 787 Dreamliner aircraft, those who upgrade to premium will also be able to enjoy a social area to eat snacks, and will get blankets, pillows and an amenity kit with goods from health and beauty company Rocky Mountain Soap.
In business class on board the 787 Dreamliner, travellers can enjoy lie-flat seats with "luxurious" pillows and blankets, a Matt & Nat amenity kit and the ability to dine whenever they want in restaurant-style service.
If you're travelling with WestJet anytime soon, keep this tip in mind to make your experience way more luxe!