WestJet & Swoop Flights Are Being Cancelled & Here's What You Need To Know If You're Travelling
Pilots are set to go on strike starting on Friday.
Ahead of the pilot strike, WestJet and Swoop flights are now being cancelled and there are new updates that you need to know about if you're travelling with these Canadian airlines soon.
The WestJet Group — which controls WestJet, WestJet Encore, Swoop and Sunwing — announced in a notice posted online on Thursday, May 18 that airlines have started to shut down their networks.
According to the statement, cancellations are happening to ensure that airlines can "avoid abandoning aircraft in remote locations" and to proactively minimize the potential for travellers and flight crews to be stranded.
Also, flights are being grounded because of a "stalemate" with the pilots union which the WestJet Group said is due to "unreasonable wage expectations" that would "permanently damage" financial viability.
This comes as WestJet pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, are set to start job action as of 3 a.m. MT on Friday, May 19 after giving a 72-hour strike notice.
Since a tentative agreement hasn't been reached, the WestJet Group is now parking most of its 737 and 787 aircraft in a phased approach.
WestJet Encore, WestJet Link and some limited 737 flights will continue to operate though.
"Any guest impact is too high of a cost in the wake of these negotiations and we sincerely apologize that valued guests were caught in the middle of an avoidable conflict," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, CEO of the WestJet Group, in a statement.
Travellers are being told to check the status of their flight before leaving to go to the airport.
Here's what else you need to know if you're flying with WestJet or Swoop soon.
WestJet flights
Travellers who have booked WestJet flights should visit WestJet's Guest Updates page.
If you have an upcoming flight that has not been disrupted, the airline said to stay up to date before you check in or leave for the airport by looking at travel advisories and flight statuses.
If you have an upcoming flight that has been delayed or cancelled, you will get a few emails from WestJet.
That includes an email letting you know that your flight is delayed or cancelled and an email with alternative travel options or instructions about how to receive a refund if you don't want to travel anymore.
Also, if a new flight option isn't provided to you, WestJet asked that you don't go to the airport for assistance.
You can change your itinerary by calling 1-888-937-8538 for bookings made directly through WestJet or 1-877-737-7001 for WestJet Vacation bookings.
For all WestJet flight-only bookings for travel until May 21, 2023, these are the additional flexibility options that are valid on all fares:
- $0 one-time fee waiver for changes or cancellations
- Refunds to the original form of payment if you cancel your booking
- WestJet dollars returned to your account.
- Travel Bank credit returned to your account
- Changes or cancellations allowed two hours prior to departure
New reservations could be temporarily limited on WestJet's site to minimize any more disruptions for you and other travellers that have already booked flights.
Swoop flights
Travellers who have booked flights with Swoop should go to Swoop's traveller information hub for more information about flight status, travel changes and more.
If you're travelling with the airline, you're being told to stay up to date before you check in at the airport or leave for the airport by looking into travel advisories and flight statuses.
Swoop said that you'll receive an email letting you know that your flight is delayed or cancelled at the email address you provided during booking.
For travel between May 19 and May 21, 2023, the airline is offering additional flexibility.
If your flight is eligible, you can make a one-time change to your flight for a $0 change fee and no difference in the fare price.
Also, you can book new flights between May 19 and June 21, 2023.