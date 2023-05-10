A WestJet Plane Caught Fire After Landing At Pearson Airport & Here's What Happened
An official said the safety of guests and crew was not at risk.
There was a scary moment aboard a WestJet flight that landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) on Tuesday night, but the threat of a major emergency was short-lived.
Shortly after the flight landed at Pearson Airport, the engine of the WestJet aircraft caught fire as the engine was being shut down, but thankfully no one was hurt in the incident.
This happened as WestJet flight WS434 from Edmonton to Toronto touched down at YYZ at 8:50 p.m., according to the airline's flight status information.
"I can confirm WestJet flight WS434 travelling yesterday evening from Edmonton to Toronto experienced a minor tailpipe fire after engine shut down upon arrival," an airline spokesperson told Narcty in an emailed statement.
"The crew followed all standard safety procedures and were able to immediately extinguish the flames."
WestJet also confirmed that while emergency crews were called to the scene, they were not required by the time they arrived.
With no injuries reported, the Calgary-based airline also stressed, "At no point was the safety of our guests or crew at risk."
There was a total of five crew members and 110 passengers on board.
The spokesperson said all guests were able to deplane as they normally would.
"Our maintenance team has removed the aircraft from service for further inspection," they added.
While the threat of any danger seemed to have been neutralized quickly, it's unclear what caused the fire.
This latest in-flight incident pales in comparison to some previous examples of airplane emergencies in Canada this year, like when a Flair Airlines flight experienced a pressurization issue in February, forcing passengers to put on their oxygen masks while others could be heard screaming.
