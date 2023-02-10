flair airlines

A Flair Airlines Flight To Toronto Made An Emergency Landing & The Video Is Terrifying

Passengers were wearing oxygen masks and screaming.

Toronto Staff Writer
Passengers on the Flair Airlines flight. Right: A picture of the Flair Airlines cabin.

EdgarApolinar12 | Twitter

A Flair Airlines flight's passengers were subjected to a terrifying experience last Tuesday after their aircraft, which was travelling from Cancun to Toronto, declared an emergency.

Flair Airlines is an independent ultra-low-cost carrier based in Canada that frequently offers cheap flights from Toronto.

Several videos of Tuesday's incident have since been shared on Twitter, showing passengers breathing through oxygen masks while others can be heard screaming in the background.

A clip was shared by Twitter user named Edgar Apolinar, who appears to be a passenger on the flight, blasting the airline for providing the "worst experience flying" and leaving them "stranded at the airport."

The flight, F82615, reportedly took off from Cancun International Airport at an altitude of 37,000 feet before dropping rapidly when a problem with its cabin pressurization occurred.

In a tweet, RadarBox confirmed that the aircraft had reset its transponder to the code 7700, which alerts nearby air traffic controllers to a distress situation onboard the plane.

Thankfully, despite the horrifying footage and code, the flight managed to land without further incident, which Flair Airlines spokesperson Mike Arnot credited to the crew's able response.

"The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew is our highest priority. F8 2615 diverted to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when the aircraft experienced a depressurization," Arnot told Narcity.

The representative also spoke about how the airline helped their Toronto-bound passengers after they found themselves suddenly stuck in Florida.

"Passengers were provided with accommodations and food, and re-accommodated on other flights the next day and today by Flair Airlines for their return to Toronto," he continued.

No injuries were reported.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Patrick John Gilson
Toronto Staff Writer
Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
