A Flair Airlines Flight To Toronto Made An Emergency Landing & The Video Is Terrifying
Passengers were wearing oxygen masks and screaming.
A Flair Airlines flight's passengers were subjected to a terrifying experience last Tuesday after their aircraft, which was travelling from Cancun to Toronto, declared an emergency.
Flair Airlines is an independent ultra-low-cost carrier based in Canada that frequently offers cheap flights from Toronto.
Several videos of Tuesday's incident have since been shared on Twitter, showing passengers breathing through oxygen masks while others can be heard screaming in the background.
A clip was shared by Twitter user named Edgar Apolinar, who appears to be a passenger on the flight, blasting the airline for providing the "worst experience flying" and leaving them "stranded at the airport."
The flight, F82615, reportedly took off from Cancun International Airport at an altitude of 37,000 feet before dropping rapidly when a problem with its cabin pressurization occurred.
\u201c@airbus63 @FlairAirlines Emergency landed in Fort Lauderdale, we\u2019re all waiting in immigration , pressurization systems failed over Gulf of Mexico at 37000 feet\u201d— Andr\u00e9 Forcier I Stand with \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 no more C19 hair\ud83e\udd2a (@Andr\u00e9 Forcier I Stand with \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 no more C19 hair\ud83e\udd2a) 1675823474
In a tweet, RadarBox confirmed that the aircraft had reset its transponder to the code 7700, which alerts nearby air traffic controllers to a distress situation onboard the plane.
\u201cFlair Air flight #F82615 from Cancun to Toronto is declaring an emergency via squawk 7700: \nhttps://t.co/GDMIBN6hqn \u2708\ufe0f\n\n#FlairAir #FlightEmergency #Squawk7700\u201d— RadarBox (@RadarBox) 1675823257
Thankfully, despite the horrifying footage and code, the flight managed to land without further incident, which Flair Airlines spokesperson Mike Arnot credited to the crew's able response.
\u201c@FlairAirlines worst experience flying, left us stranded at the airport.\u201d— Edgar Apolinar (@Edgar Apolinar) 1675843264
"The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew is our highest priority. F8 2615 diverted to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when the aircraft experienced a depressurization," Arnot told Narcity.
The representative also spoke about how the airline helped their Toronto-bound passengers after they found themselves suddenly stuck in Florida.
"Passengers were provided with accommodations and food, and re-accommodated on other flights the next day and today by Flair Airlines for their return to Toronto," he continued.
No injuries were reported.
