Trevor Noah's Flight Couldn't Land In Toronto & He Says He Found 'Clarity' As People Prayed
The pilot couldn't land due to bad weather.
Comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, had to cancel an appearance in Toronto last weekend after his flight was unable to land due to bad weather.
Noah was scheduled to attend an event with Islamic Relief Canada on March 19 in Mississauga, but the star said he found "clarity" instead.
Noah tweeted out at 4:21 p.m., over two hours after he was scheduled to make his appearance, "Few things in life give you more clarity than your flight being unable to land because of bad weather."
"Pilot couldn’t land in Toronto, everyone on the plane starts praying and I think about all the things I should have done in life…"
Noah came to the conclusion of, "More walks, less internet."
Islamic Relief Canada quoted Noah's tweet on March 21 writing, "Although we are saddened that we couldn't spend our Saturday afternoon with @Trevornoah, we are thankful that he and his team were able to land safely." We hope that we can see you soon! Best wishes from the IR Team!"
Noah's clarity of "less internet" does ring true given his recent beef with Kanye West.
The pair had some serious online friction after West called Noah a racial slur in an Instagram post last week following a segment on The Daily Show where Noah was critical of West and how he is handling his divorce from Kim Kardashian.
I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.
— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 20, 2022
West has been banned from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards over his recent "online behaviour," and Noah seemingly responded to the result in a tweet writing, "I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye."
