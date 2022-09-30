Trevor Noah Announced His 'Time Is Up' On 'The Daily Show' & He's Leaving After 7 Years
"I realized there was another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring."
Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show after seven years to pursue other areas of his life.
The stand-up comedian and host's heartfelt goodbye was posted to The Daily Show's Twitter account Thursday night, September 29.
"I found myself thinking throughout the time, you know, everything we've gone through the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey of, you know, more pandemic, and I realized that after the seven years, my time is up," said Noah.
The comic explained that after spending two years in his apartment not doing stand-up during COVID, when he did get back on the road, it gave him a new perspective.
"When I got back out there again, I realized there was another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring," said Noah. "I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows."
Noah reminisced about the time when he first took over the show, comparing it to touring Willy Wonka's chocolate factory and later being handed the keys.
"I have loved hosting this show. It's been one of my greatest challenges it's been one of my greatest joys," he said. "I've loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly sh*tty on the worst days."
Noah gushed about how grateful he is for his time on the show and to the network for believing in a "random comedian nobody knew on this side of the world."
He also thanked his viewers and said he couldn't have done it without them.
When it comes to when Noah will be leaving the show, he said they'll figure out the timing but that he will remain "for the time being."