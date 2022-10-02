Trevor Noah Spent The Weekend In Toronto & Picked Up The Most Canadian Treat Ever (PHOTOS)
"When in 🇨🇦."
Trevor Noah was recently in Toronto for his "Back to Abnormal World Tour" and he posted some serious love for the city and its people on his Insta.
On Saturday, October 1, the South African comedian shared a picture of some tasty-looking poutine from Smoke’s Poutinerie on his story.
"When in [Canada]," he wrote over the snap of his food along with the hands-up emoji.
Trevor Noah's poutine. @trevornoah | Instagram
He must have been particularly hungry as just hours before he posted about picking up some Nando's which hails from his home country.
“You can take the boy out of South Africa," Noah said of the picture on his story with a gif of himself.
On his main grid, he posted a photo of himself cycling on Front Street by Union Station along with a caption of a play on a Drake lyric from "Know Yourself."
"Riding through the 6 to my shows," he wrote.
Better that than riding through the six with your woes, Trevor!
As well, he also gave a shoutout to the crowd at his show on Friday night after it was "done and dusted."
"Wow! What an amazing 1st night Toronto!" the comedian captioned the post. "Thank you to everyone that packed out @scotiabankarena tonight!! Can’t wait to do it again tomorrow night."
He had a second show in the city on Saturday, October 1, and will perform in Halifax on October 14.
Noah recently announced that he would be leaving The Daily Showin part because after COVID-19, he rediscovered his love of being on the road.
"When I got back out there again, I realized there was another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring," he said. "I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows."
He and the network have not yet announced when his departure will be.
