Trevor Noah Said Goodbye In His Last 'Daily Show' Episode & Here's What Will Happen Next
"It’s been a wild ride.”
After seven years of hosting The Daily Show, Trevor Noah filmed his final episode as the anchor of Comedy Central's satirical news show.
The 38-year-old comedian wrapped up his time hosting the famous late-night show on Thursday night, and his final monologue got quite emotional.
In true Noah fashion, the comedian started his monologue by cracking a few jokes, such as the clean-up he has to do after the show "to get the security deposit back for the studio."
But things quickly became emotional, and he told his audience, "don't be sad."
"It doesn't feel like seven years. Well, not at the desk. Obviously, I went home in between. But still, it's been a wild ride," Noah said in his monologue as per CNN.
Noah thanked his audience and all the people who attended the shows, recalling when they would struggle to fill the audience.
He spent the last minute of the show thanking Black women and paid a sweet tribute to them.
"I've often been credited with, you know, having these grand ideas … Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me?" asked Noah.
"From my mom, my gran, my aunt – all these Black women in my life," the host said.
Near the end of the monologue, the host said, "If you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women. Unlike everybody else, Black women can't afford to f*** up and find out."
Now that Noah has officially ended his tenure as the host of the household late-night show, there are a lot of uncertainties and questions on people's minds.
Here's what we know about what happens next for Noah and The Daily Show.
What will Trevor Noah do after "The Daily Show"?
During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when asked what he wanted to do next, Noah had a very clear response.
"I'm so excited to do everything," the host shared.
"I didn't get to travel as much, doing stand-up around the world — I'm excited to do that…." Noah shared with Fallon. "Producing, working behind the camera, working on different ideas. Going back home, spending more time with family in South Africa."
"Everything is what I'm going to be doing."
In addition to that, Noah also has a documentary series coming out called The Turning Point, which will cover heavy topics like climate change and reproductive rights, reported Popsugar.
Who will host "The Daily Show" after Trevor Noah?
\u201cHonored to be guest-hosting The Daily Show for a week in the new year. Working on Trump indictment material. https://t.co/RIt65swpzI\u201d— Al Franken (@Al Franken) 1670353178
Noah took over the The Daily Show hosting duties from Jon Stewart in 2015, and now people are wondering who will be next in the line of succession.
A decision has not been made on who will be the show's new host as of yet.
Earlier this week the network announced it would be testing out a roster of potential high-profile guest hosts before making a final decision on the matter, reported the BBC.
Hassan Minhaj, Chelsea Handler and Al Franken are all potential new hosts, and they all seem pumped to potentially take on the role.
Handler, who will be filling in for Noah in February, is excited about her return to the late-night show.
"That's pretty much a great gig for me," she's said about the role.
Al Franken tweeted that he is "honoured to be guest-hosting The Daily Show for a week in the new year," confirming his appearance.
Who was on Trevor Noah's last episode of "The Daily Show"?
Noah had some pretty cool guest appearances during his last show to bid him farewell, including the queen of talk show hosts, Oprah, reported CNN.
A diverse lineup of celebrities also contributed segments in tribute to Noah, including Issa Rae, Kamala Harris, Tracy Ross, Bill Gates and Hillary Clinton.
Will "The Daily Show" be cancelled?
There are no plans for the show to be cancelled.
Until the network secures a permanent host, it will just be going through a roster of guest hosts to run the show!
- Trevor Noah Announced His 'Time Is Up' On 'The Daily Show' & He's Leaving After 7 Years ›
- Will Smith Told Trevor Noah He 'Lost It' On Chris Rock In His First Post-Slap Interview ›
- Trevor Noah Spent The Weekend In Toronto & Picked Up The Most Canadian Treat Ever (PHOTOS) ›
- Trevor Noah Shared How He Got Mistaken For The Weeknd & Shouted Out A Toronto Spot (VIDEO) ›