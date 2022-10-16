Trevor Noah Shared How He Got Mistaken For The Weeknd & Shouted Out A Toronto Spot (VIDEO)
Trevor Noah recently chatted with Jimmy Fallon about a strange Halloween experience he had and it involves none other than one of Canada's very own: The Weeknd.
"I wanted to ask you because this really made me laugh," said Fallon. "Halloween is coming up. I don't know if you get into it or don't get into."
"I love Halloween," the comedian confirmed. "It took me a while to get into it because — for those who are from Africa, you know what I'm talking about — Halloween is not something we really celebrate there."
Fallon then displayed a picture of one year when Noah dressed as The Weeknd for the big event, which he described as "so convincing."
"People thought that you actually were The Weeknd," the host said.
"This is one of the strangest experiences I've ever had," Noah shared. "Because I know The Weeknd and I look similar from certain angles. The joke I have with him is I go, 'I'm The Weekday, right?'"
He said while he was out in New York, someone screamed at him, "The Weeknd!" and asked to take a selfie.
After explaining he was not, in fact, the Canadian musician, the person accused him of lying.
"She's like, 'why are you being like this?'" Noah said. "She's like, 'I thought you were nice.' And I'm like, 'Well, I guess The Weeknd is not nice.'"
Fallon also mentioned that he follows Noah on socials and saw that he was recently in Toronto for his comedy tour, where he sold out two nights in a row.
"It was amazing. It was truly, truly amazing. Two nights at the Scotiabank Arena, and I don't take it for granted. I remember when I was in Toronto doing a 200-seat venue," Noah said. "I don't take it for granted."
While he was visiting the city at the beginning of October, Noah shared a picture of himself riding a bike in front of Union Station on Instagram and posted a story about trying poutine, because what else would you do when in Canada?
