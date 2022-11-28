Trevor Noah Roasted The PM's 'Adorable Scandals' & Even Turned Trudeau Into A Verb
"I too, have Trudeau'd. I'll confess it here tonight."
Have you ever pulled a "Justin Trudeau?" Well, Trevor Noah has and he explained what that looks like.
The Daily Show host took some shots at the prime minister of Canada in his latest Netflix comedy special, Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would, which was filmed in Toronto.
The special was released on Nov. 22 and in it Noah says Trudeau has "the most adorable scandals" — especially in comparison to other world leaders like former U.S. President Donald Trump.
"Every time I come to Canada, I turn on the news, and they'd be like, 'There's a Canadian scandal happening. Justin Trudeau in another scandal.' He has the most adorable scandals. You kidding me?" said Noah. "Compared to American presidents? What?! They're like, 'He's scandalous!'"
Noah added that until Trudeau has been convicted of a crime, Canadians should "shut the hell up."
The stand-up comedian said his favourite Trudeau scandal is when he visited India in 2018 and "then became Indian."
"He took off wearing a suit, left Canada waving on the plane," said Noah. "Got on, flew to India. Landed, doors opened, and he was already half Indian."
\u201cAkshardham Temple in all its beauty. Sophie and I were honoured to visit.\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1519063347
"Truly, no one was telling him what was happening on the news in Canada because Canadians are losing it. They're like, 'This is disrespectful, how can you do this, eh?' and he was out there becoming more and more Indian," he said, referring to Trudeau's choice of attire.
Ultimately, Noah sympathized with Trudeau for being a bit of a try-hard.
"I just think he tries too hard, to be honest. You know, I think Justin Trudeau tries too hard to show he's compassionate," said Noah, before adding that he doesn't think it's "too bad."
Although he admitted, he is biased and said he too had "Trudeau'd" during a trip to Scotland.
"I'll confess it here tonight. I too have 'Trudeau'd,' Canada. I too have tried too hard to connect with a group of people and it did not go well," he said.
Noah said he pulled a "Trudeau" when he ordered at an Indian restaurant in Edinburgh and his love for the cuisine caused him to get a little too passionate during the order — long story short, he ended up using an Indian accent and got taught a lesson.
Although that's a whole other story.
Trevor's comedy special was released on Netflix on November 22, 2022, and you can stream it now.