Trevor Noah Asked Elliot Page What 'The Secret' Is Behind His Washboard Abs & Made Him Blush
He had a truly unexpected answer.
Elliot Page recently stopped by The Daily Show With Trevor Noah to chat about season three of The Umbrella Academy and he got a little red in the face.
On Thursday, June 23, the late-night talk show host congratulated Page on the show being number one on Netflix.
"I'd love to know when you start a project, do you have any inclination — do you go like, 'this is going to be a hit?'" Noah asked. "Do you have an idea that it's going to be hit? Or do you just go with it and hope for the best?"
"Yeah, you got to just go with it," Page shared. "Hope for the best, because I've definitely been in things that you think are gonna be a hit and they're not. And I've had the opposite."
Noah then commented on the "great journey" Page has been on and brought up a shot of the actor on the cover of Esquire.
"Pretty impressive shot of you. You got pretty jacked for that," Noah said as the crowd cheered. "What's your secret?"
"You're making me blush," Page said in response to the compliment.
Noah went on to say that during his experience at photoshoots, they ask him to be himself, which in turn shows parts of his body that he doesn't want to be seen.
"You're just doing the casual thing, but it's just like straight like washboard abs and the whole thing," he said of Page's cover. "Is there a secret behind this?"
Page then shared that he does virtual reality workouts, which took the host by surprise.
"It feels so weird that this is now what we're talking about," Page said before explaining that in the virtual world of the app, a portal emerges where orbs and triangles come at you and you have to hit them and dodge them, which leads to a great workout.
"I'm going to try this," Noah said.
It's definitely working for Page!
The Umbrella Academy is currently streaming on Netflix.