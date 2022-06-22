Elliot Page Opened Up To Seth Meyers On How His Transition Made Him A Better Person (VIDEO)
"Of course, moments can be overwhelming."
Elliot Page recently appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to chat about Season 3 of The Umbrella Academyand opened up about his transition.
After discussing Page's truly terrible IRL violin skills, which they play beautifully in the show, Meyers asked the actor about what it was like working with the show about his character coming out as trans.
"When we first talked about it, he seemed really excited about incorporating it into the show," Page said about the showrunner, Steve Blackman.
As for the negativity he's received over coming out as trans in his own life, they say they're not dwelling on that.
"What I want to focus on right now — and it's been so extraordinary — is the degree of joy that I feel, the degree of presence that I feel," he shared. "I feel a way that I really never felt thought possible for for a long, long time."
That being said, they note that it's not always easy.
"Of course, moments can be overwhelming," Page said. "I feel like it's one of those things where it's so unfortunate because it's like, we're all on the same team here."
"You know, whether you're trans, non-binary, gender non-conforming, cis, we all have these expectations and these sort of limits and constraints because of sort of people's obsession with the binary and how we're all supposed to live our lives," he explained.
"So, you know, to me it'd be so so special for us to all be able to connect and talk about how similar we are in all of our journeys."
Meyers also touched on the fact that Page has been somewhat forced to become an activist about a very sensitive and important issue.
"You've spoken about how you want to approach it with empathy, which I think is really beautiful, and probably more effective," the host said. "Does it come easy to you to approach this all with empathy?"
"Not always," Page admitted. "I reflect on certain, very difficult times in my life and certain struggles and obstacles and all that and I think ultimately getting through that, I think it really deepens your empathy."
"And it's just it's improved my life drastically, and I hope maybe people who do have an issue with me could maybe try and hear that or embrace that on some level."
Well said, Elliot!
Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy is streaming now on Netflix.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.