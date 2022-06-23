Elliot Page's 'The Umbrella Academy' Castmate Shared The Sweet Way He Made Her Feel Safe
"He's just the best and I'm just so lucky."
Elliot Page and Emmy Raver-Lampman recently stopped by Good Morning America to chat about the new season of The Umbrella Academy and opened up about their sweet relationship.
On Wednesday, June 22, Raver-Lampman, who previously worked on Broadway, shared with the hosts that the Netflix hit was her first professional acting gig.
"I felt very green and I was so nervous and I felt like I had so much weight on my shoulders that I was putting on myself," she said. "I didn't want to disappoint."
She also knew that there was already a huge fan base for her character Alison Hargreaves from the graphic novel the show is based on, which added to the pressure.
"I met Elliot in Los Angeles a couple weeks before we started filming and we had coffee and just really hit it off and I just always felt so safe and comfortable when we were on set together," she said of the Canadian actor.
"He's just the best and I'm just so lucky," she shared before addressing Page. "You know, getting to have the privilege to not only work with you but call you one of my dearest friends."
The hosts then asked the duo if they have any tattoos related to the show inked on them.
"No, I have a fair amount but we've like talked about it," Elliot said.
"Tonight?" Raver-Lampman asked.
The pair were jokingly invited back to potentially show off their new tattoos if they do indeed get it done.
Page also recently stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers where he talked about his transition and shutting negativity out of their life.
"What I want to focus on right now — and it's been so extraordinary — is the degree of joy that I feel, the degree of presence that I feel," he shared. "I feel a way that I really never felt thought possible for for a long, long time."
The Umbrella Academy is streaming now on Netflix.