Netflix Canada Dropped Its New List For July & You Can Binge On Some Big Stars Next Month
Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Regé-Jean Page are all in the same movie together! 🥵
Get ready for a steamy night on your couch this July because Netflix Canada is coming in hot with a bunch of new things to watch. You'll recognize some big stars on screen like Ryan Gosling, Lana Condor (from the To All The Boys I've Loved Before trilogy), Regé-Jean Page from season one of Bridgerton, Neil Patrick Harris and others.
With all of this unpredictable summer weather, it's probably a good plan to have some Netflix series ready to binge when you need to avoid a storm or beat the heat.
The former star we all swooned over in season one of Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page, will be on the small screen alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Billy Bob Thornton in The Gray Man. The movie, which airs on July 22, is about a CIA agent who has discovered some harmful agency secrets and is now being hunted around the world by an operative gone rogue.
If you love Regency-era shows, you can also keep your eyes peeled for Dakota Johnson staring in the modern remake of Jane Austen's Persuasion, which comes out on July 15. It's been eight years since Anne Elliot, played by Johnson, was convinced to not marry the man she loved due to his lower class, and now she sees him again after all this time. Could this be a second chance at true love?
The heartfelt rom-coms don't stop there either as Hello Goodbye and Everything In-between airs on July 6, which is a story about the ultimate goodbye date that two high school sweethearts go on after they agree to break up before college.
We can also watch Lana Condor in her latest high school flick, Boo, Bitch, where she and her BFF make an effort to live their best lives before graduation but one of them turns into a ghost instead.
Neil Patrick Harris stars in a new film coming on July 29 called Uncoupled, as a man who is utterly shocked when his long-time boyfriend moves out and realizes he needs to start over and begin dating again in his 40s.
If you've already binged the first half of season four of Stranger Things, volume two is ready to be watched right at the start of the month, on July 1. You'll also be able to watch season four of Virgin River on July 20 and season three of Blown Away on July 22. A bunch of wild new documentary stories and lots more are also coming to the small screen in July!
Here is everything coming to Netflix Canada in July 2022:
- Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 - July 1
- Control Z: Season 3 - July 6
- Girl in the Picture - July 6
- Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between - July 6
- King of Stonks - July 6
- Uncle from Another World - July 6
- Karma's World: Season 3 - July 7
- Boo, Bitch - July 8
- Capitani: Season 2 - July 8
- Dangerous Liaisons - July 8
- How To Build a Sex Room - July 8
- Incantation - July 8
- Jewel - July 8
- The Longest Night - July 8
- Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls - July 8
- The Sea Beast - Jane 8
- For Jojo - July 11
- Valley of the Dead - July 11
- Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks - July 12
- How to Change Your Mind - July 12
- My Daughter's Killer - July 12
- D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! - July 13
- Hurts Like Hell - July 13
- Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres - July 13
- Sintonia: Season 3 - July 13
- Under the Amalfi Sun - July 13
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight - July 14
- Resident Evil - July 14
- Alba - July 15
- Country Queen - July 15
- Farzar - July 15
- Love Goals (Jaadugar) - July 15
- Mom, Don't Do That! - July 15
- Persuasion - July 15
- Remarriage & Desires - July 15
- Live is Life - July 18
- My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along - July 18
- StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read - July 18
- Too Old for Fairy Tales - July 18
- David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak - July 19
- Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 - July 20
- Virgin River: Season 4 - July 20
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 - July 21
- Blown Away: Season 3 - July 22
- The Gray Man - July 22
- Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 5 - July 25
- DI4RIES - July 26
- Street Food: USA - July 26
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 - July 27
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 - July 27
- The Most Hated Man on the Internet - July 27
- Pipa - July 27
- Rebelde: Season 2 - July 27
- A Cut Above - July 28
- Another Self - July 28
- Keep Breathing - July 28
- Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation - July 28
- Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time - July 29
- The Entitled - July 29
- Fanático - July 29
- Purple Hearts - July 29
- Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series - July 29
- Uncoupled - July 29