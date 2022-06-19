Canada's Weather Is About To Get Chaotic With Alerts For Tornados, Severe Thunderstorms & Heat
Stay safe, Canada!
Hold on to your hats, folks! Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts across different parts of the country and it sounds like conditions in Canada are about to get chaotic.
As of Sunday, June 19, multiple weather alerts were in place across different Canadian provinces.
Thunderstorms
In Alberta, including in the city of Calgary, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for several regions. A notice from the government warns that severe thunderstorms are forecast, potentially bringing dangerously strong winds large hail and heavy rain.
The thundery weather is expected to continue in the area through Sunday afternoon, before progressing eastward into the evening.
"Be prepared for severe weather," the notice warns. "Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year."
Similar thunderstorm alerts remain in place in some parts of Saskatchewan too, where official heat warnings are also in effect.
Heat
According to Environment Canada, temperatures reaching 32 degrees and above are expected for the next two days, with conditions remaining pretty sweltering until Monday.
The warning says that this weather is particularly risky for young children, pregnant people and older adults, as well as those working outdoors.
Saskatchewan isn't the only province dealing with searing conditions. Over in northern Ontario, several spots are also experiencing temperatures high enough to warrant extreme heat warnings.
Described as a "two day heat event," temps in parts of the province will reach between 32 and 34 degrees, with humidex values expected to reach between 36 and 42 into Monday. Eek!
Residents of Manitoba will be able to relate to the sweltering conditions too, as similar heat warnings are in place across many parts of the province right now. This includes Winnipeg, where humidex values are currently in the 40 to 45 degree range.
Tornados
It's not the only extreme weather Manitobans are dealing with, as a tornado watch has also been issued in several spots.
"Severe thunderstorms are forecast to form in an unstable airmass centered over the Saskatchewan/Manitoba border this afternoon, some of which have the potential to produce tornadoes," Environment Canada warns.
The agency notes thay strong gusty winds, heavy rain and large hail will also accompany any severe thunderstorms that form.
"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," the alert adds.
Anybody in an affected area is urged to take cover if dangerous weather approaches.
Stay safe out there!
