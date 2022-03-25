'Bridgerton' Season 2 Is Here & It Says Goodbye To Regé-Jean Page In A Very Clever Way
Farewell, Duke Simon 🥲
Netflix's hit show Bridgerton is finally back with Season 2, but Rege-Jean Page fans will be disappointed to see that Duke Simon is nowhere to be found.
Last season the Duke's love story with Daphne Bridgerton had people fawning for days, so when news broke that actor Rege-Jean Page wouldn't be returning for Season 2, fans were unsure how the show would move on without him.
But rest assured, they handled his departure pretty damn well.
This season, Bridgerton shifts its focus from Simon and Daphne to Daphne's older brother, Anthony, and his new love interest Kate Sharma.
Spoiler alert: The first episode of Season 2 actually addresses Simon's absence within the first two minutes.
Daphne returns to her maiden home to help Eloise during her first debutant and says: "I left my husband and child at home for this."
The new season brings back the same innocence of a new love story blooming that we experienced in Season 1, but with a new couple at the heart of it.
"Fans should expect a wild, wild ride in Season 2," show creator Chris Van Dusen said during a recent Netflix press conference ahead of the premiere.
"It's just more. It's more steam, more scandal, more sex, more sexy moments."
Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, explained that the show is aiming to tell "close-ended love stories" with each season, "without having to come up with all these fake obstacles to keep our main couple apart."
"We can actually get them to their happily ever after, and it can be a satisfying conclusion every season," he said.
In other words, Simon and Daphne got their "happily ever after" in Season 1, and Anthony is hoping to find the same thing with Kate in Season 2.
Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton, also suggested at the news conference that he's "excited" about the idea of taking the spotlight in a future season.
"It's a very nice show for not feeling too much pressure; I think because each season and each stage sort of like moulds itself around the new story and the new character," he said.
"Should it come? I'm really looking forward to it."
We also expect Eloise to get hitched at some point soon, but it seems like we'll have to wait until Season 3 or Season 4 to find out!
The full second season of Bridgerton is available now on Netflix.