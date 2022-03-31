Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

'Bridgerton' Had A Huge Party This Week & Two Famous Canadian 'Didis' Showed Up

"She's made me so proud." 💖

Trending Staff Writer
A scene from 'Bridgerton.'

A scene from 'Bridgerton.'

Liam Daniel | Netflix

The new season of Netflix's Bridgerton was recently released and some famous Canadian faces were spotted celebrating with the cast of the show.

On Wednesday, March 30, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who also stars in a Netflix hit, posted a few snaps of herself along with fellow Canadian Lilly Singh, Kal Penn, Versha Sharma, and Simone Ashley, who stars in the show as character Kate Sharma.

"Is it refreshing because the industry is becoming more diverse and is including those who look like me or is it just the mango lassi..?" she started off the caption of her post showing her wearing a beautiful black and gold shalwar with sheer panels.

"Here’s to more ground breaking shows AND glasses of the best drink ever," she wrote.

At the event, Singh dished on how much she loves Ashley in videos shared on Teen Vogue's Instagram stories.

"I am three episodes in and she is everything I wanted her to be," she said. "Not that my standard is the one that needs to be met, but obviously the show is big for representation and she's made me so proud. She's absolutely killed it. It's perfection."

Season two of Bridgerton featured aspects of Indian culture that some may not be familiar with.

For instance, the main character Kate Sharma is often referred to as "didi" by her sister Edwina, played by Charithra Chandran, which means "older sister" in Hindi.

At a press conference, Ashley spoke about the importance of representation in the show, like when the two sisters took part in an Indian wedding custom called a haldi ceremony.

"We are representing a minority of women in particular seen on television screens, and I think it's wonderful that more South Asian women can identify themselves within these characters," said Ashley.

