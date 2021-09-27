'Never Have I Ever' Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Spoke About The Hate She Got After Her Fame
"Let me eat my chicken in peace thanks," the 19-year-old tweeted later last month.
The Mississauga-born star of Netflix's Never Have I Ever Maitreyi Ramakrishnan recently opened up about some of the hate she's gotten after the show's second season dropped on Netflix. More specifically, she shared some of the pressures and negative comments she's dealt with online.
In an interview with NOW magazine, Ramakrishnan revealed how she would read all of the positive comments she would get after the first season until she would come across a negative one. "I don't mean negative critiques of the show," she told the magazine. "It's more like, 'Just go die.'"
Season two of the show premiered on July 15, 2021, and in the month following, Ramakrishnan tweeted about two separate occasions where her physical appearance was being discussed.
"Eating dinner rn at one of my fave places and overheard a group of people whispering about me but I then heard them say 'she has a scary face,'" the 19-year-old star tweeted on August 21. The tweet garnered over 3,000 likes and fans rallied to her support in the comment section.
One Twitter user said they'd fight for Ramakrishnan, while others said the people who called her face scary are just "mad they aren't as gorgeous" as Ramakrishnan.
eating dinner rn at one of my fave places and over heard a group of people whispering about me but I then heard the… https://t.co/aDZUmCMgVv— Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) 1629606335.0
Earlier in August, Ramakrishnan tweeted how hairlessness doesn't equate to femininity.
"[W]hat makes me say that last tweet is also the fact that I just f*cking know if I ever decide to shave my arms, by my own choice, people are really gonna say I'm a sell out/lost my roots or whatever bullsh*t," Ramakrishnan followed up in a separate tweet.
"'[W]here'd her hairy arms go?' Idfk they'll be back in a month just wait," she added.
"I just got mad," Ramakrishnan told NOW Magazine and mentioned that she wasn't responding to anyone specific.
"It was me just staring at my arms for a little too long and then recognizing the fact that if I do shave my arms, purely because I want to, people will always have an opinion," Ramakrishnan said to the publication.
"'She's a sellout.' 'She's white-washed.' 'She doesn't like her hair anymore.' 'I liked her better when she was younger.' 'Hollywood changed her.' But then if I keep [the arm hair], I get the typical, 'You're a monkey,' and I'm like, 'Thanks bruv. You're a racist.' I'm damned if I do, damned if I don't."
Narcity interviewed the Never Have I Ever star right when the second season aired on Netflix, where Ramakrishnan talked about her high school experiences and what fans could expect for season three.