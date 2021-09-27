Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People

'Never Have I Ever' Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Spoke About The Hate She Got After Her Fame

"Let me eat my chicken in peace thanks," the 19-year-old tweeted later last month.

'Never Have I Ever' Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Spoke About The Hate She Got After Her Fame
@maitreyiramakrishnan | Instagram, @maitreyiramakrishnan | Instagram

The Mississauga-born star of Netflix's Never Have I Ever Maitreyi Ramakrishnan recently opened up about some of the hate she's gotten after the show's second season dropped on Netflix. More specifically, she shared some of the pressures and negative comments she's dealt with online.

In an interview with NOW magazine, Ramakrishnan revealed how she would read all of the positive comments she would get after the first season until she would come across a negative one. "I don't mean negative critiques of the show," she told the magazine. "It's more like, 'Just go die.'"

Season two of the show premiered on July 15, 2021, and in the month following, Ramakrishnan tweeted about two separate occasions where her physical appearance was being discussed.

"Eating dinner rn at one of my fave places and overheard a group of people whispering about me but I then heard them say 'she has a scary face,'" the 19-year-old star tweeted on August 21. The tweet garnered over 3,000 likes and fans rallied to her support in the comment section.

One Twitter user said they'd fight for Ramakrishnan, while others said the people who called her face scary are just "mad they aren't as gorgeous" as Ramakrishnan.

Earlier in August, Ramakrishnan tweeted how hairlessness doesn't equate to femininity.

"[W]hat makes me say that last tweet is also the fact that I just f*cking know if I ever decide to shave my arms, by my own choice, people are really gonna say I'm a sell out/lost my roots or whatever bullsh*t," Ramakrishnan followed up in a separate tweet.

"'[W]here'd her hairy arms go?' Idfk they'll be back in a month just wait," she added.

"I just got mad," Ramakrishnan told NOW Magazine and mentioned that she wasn't responding to anyone specific.

"It was me just staring at my arms for a little too long and then recognizing the fact that if I do shave my arms, purely because I want to, people will always have an opinion," Ramakrishnan said to the publication.

"'She's a sellout.' 'She's white-washed.' 'She doesn't like her hair anymore.' 'I liked her better when she was younger.' 'Hollywood changed her.' But then if I keep [the arm hair], I get the typical, 'You're a monkey,' and I'm like, 'Thanks bruv. You're a racist.' I'm damned if I do, damned if I don't."

Narcity interviewed the Never Have I Ever star right when the second season aired on Netflix, where Ramakrishnan talked about her high school experiences and what fans could expect for season three.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

'Never Have I Ever' Was Just Renewed For Season 3 & Here's What It Could Look Like

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan told us her season 3 predictions last month.

@maitreyiramakrishnan | Instagram, @maitreyiramakrishnan | Instagram

Never Have I Ever is coming back for a season three on Netflix, and fans can finally breathe again.

The popular teen comedy co-created by Mindy Kaling announced that it was back for season three on its Instagram account on August 19. Last month, the show's star, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, told Narcity some of her season three theories.

Keep Reading Show less

'Never Have I Ever' Star Had No Idea What Tim Hortons Was & It's So Damn Tragic

Is it "Mississauga" or "Sauga" though?

@netflixca | Instagram , @netflixca | Instagram

Never Have I Ever co-stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Darren Barnet played a Canada edition of "This or That" in a Netflix interview, and Barnet's lack of Canadian culture is shocking.

Barnet, who plays Paxton Hall-Yoshida in the hit series, had no idea who or what Tim Hortons was, much to his Canadian co-star's dismay.

Keep Reading Show less

‘Never Have I Ever’ Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Hints At What To Expect In A Possible Season 3

She says some people "might not be happy with the ending" of season two.

Narcity | Courtesy of Netflix , Isabella B. Vosmikova| Netflix

Netflix star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan of Never Have I Ever told Narcity what she thinks might happen if the series gets picked up for a third season and her favourite scenes to film from season two.

Never Have I Ever was co-created by Mindy Kaling, and the second season dropped on July 15 on Netflix. In it, things get equal parts steamy and sad as this comedic teen drama brings home real issues of mental health along with a lot of laughs.

Keep Reading Show less

‘Never Have I Ever’ Star Gets Real About Being Called A ‘Monster’ At Mississauga High School

"That's what people said to me and that really, really sucks."

Narcity | Courtesy of Netflix

Never Have I Ever breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan first found stardom through her portrayal of a quirky, young Indian American girl Devi Vishwakumar as she navigates high school in the popular Netflix series. But her own high school experience had its fair share of bumps along the way as well.

Ramakrishnan spoke with Narcity about her time at Meadowvale Secondary in Mississauga and how she relates to her character Devi ahead of the show's season two premiere on July 15.

During the season, Devi is thrown into a love triangle with characters Paxton and Ben, where her hot temper lands her into hilarious and tragically sticky situations. Devi is constantly called "crazy" throughout the season, causing her to break down to her therapist in episode nine — which is something Ramakrishnan says she could really relate to.

Keep Reading Show less