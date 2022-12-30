Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Had Her Birthday At a Ramen Resto In Toronto & It's Super Affordable
Here’s how much a meal will cost you!
Netflix star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan celebrated her 21 birthday at a Toronto restaurant that you'll actually be able to afford.
The Never Have I Ever star had her birthday dinner at Oji Seichi, a ramen restaurant on Broadview avenue in downtown Toronto specializing in homemade Japanese meals using local ingredients.
In an Instagram post on December 29, Ramakrishnan shared highlights from her birthday, including a photo of herself slurping up a delicious-looking bowl of ramen from the restaurant.
The young actress celebrated her birthday with a pink cake featuring the Nintendo character Kirby (who she got as her first tattoo earlier this year) and even a present with custom wrapping paper featuring her face on colourful polka dots.
In an Instagram story, Ramakrishnan gave the restaurant some love and posted the photo of her with the caption, "Shoutout to @ojiseichi for the amazing bday dinner."
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's instagram story.@maitreyiramakrishnan | Instagram
While celebs oftentimes have the budget for high-end restaurants with prices that most people grind their teeth just thinking about (here's looking at you, Nobu), Oji Seichi is surprisingly affordable.
According to their website, none of their menu items exceeds $23.
The restaurant has a variety of ramen to try with their Classic Shio Ramen, for $19, Classic Shoyu Ramen, for $19, Veggie Miso Ramen for $19, and Lite Ramen for $13.
If you're not in the mood for ramen, you can also opt for one of their snack options which range from $8 to $12 and include Karaage Seasonal Tempura and Curry Pork Croquette.
So if you want to celebrate your birthday like Ramakrishnan, you can dine at Oji Seichi.
