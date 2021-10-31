Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
best ramen in toronto

11 Toronto Restaurants With The Best Ramen In Town, According To Local Foodies

These spots will warm your soul 🍜

11 Toronto Restaurants With The Best Ramen In Town, According To Local Foodies
@thebellychronicles | Instagram, @ayenomz | Instagram

There's nothing like a big, steaming bowl of noodles and broth to warm your soul on cold days.

We asked Narcity readers on Instagram for their favourite ramen spots in Toronto, and here are some popular responses. Next time you're craving some noodle-filled goodness, check out these places.

Sansotei Ramen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Ramen

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: With fresh pork bone broth made daily and your choice of thick or thin noodles, this spot is any ramen lover's paradise.

Menu

KINTON RAMEN

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Ramen

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: As one of the first Japanese ramen spots in Toronto, this restaurant is worth a try. The venue uses specially prepared pork and offers a variety of flavours as well as vegetarian options.

Menu

Hokkaido Ramen Santouka

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Ramen

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Featuring handmade, white broth soup, this company has been serving ramen since the '80s and has created some unique dishes in the past such as a ramen burger.

Menu

Ramen Isshin

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Ramen

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: You can find all sorts of ramen dishes here, including vegetarian options and gluten-free noodles.

Menu

Konjiki Ramen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Ramen

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: With machinery imported right from Japan and a secret soup recipe, this place will warm your soul. It puts an innovative twist on traditional Japanese fare with the addition of Canadian ingredients.

Menu

Ramen Raijin

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Ramen

Address: 24 Wellesley St. W. Rear, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Offering fresh and frozen ramen, this spot has seasonal dishes and drinks so there's always something new to try.

Menu

Kenzo Ramen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Ramen

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy authentic ramen from multiple regions of Japan at this spot. The noodles are made fresh daily and the sauces are fermented for three months to give them a unique taste.

Menu

Ajisen Ramen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Ramen

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: You can find a variety of freshly prepared toppings including seafood, chicken, steak, beef, and veggies at this venue.

Menu

Touhenboku Ramen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Ramen

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: This spot is known for its slow-cooked chicken broth and rich, authentic flavours.

Menu

Tokyo Ramen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Ramen

Address: 568 Parliament St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This cozy spot serves all sorts of heart-warming bowls, and the Shoyu Ramen, the Takoyaki, and the Kara-Kara Tonkotsu are good dishes to try.

Menu

RYUS Noodle Bar

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Ramen

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Featuring a cozy patio and noodle-filled dishes with a sweet, rich broth, this place will satisfy all your ramen cravings.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This Toronto Restaurant's All-You-Can-Eat Brunch Has Got Resort Vibes & Souffle Pancakes

All-inclusive? Yes, please!

@livealittlechance | Instagram, @dothedaniel | Instagram

Why order one brunch dish when you can order them all? MARKED restaurant in Toronto has an all-you-can-eat brunch that will make you feel like you're on vacation.

The All Inclusive Bubbles Brunch is served every weekend from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, and it comes with unlimited small plates and half a bottle of Prosecco.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's Dreamy Café Has New Installations Each Month & A Dog That Greets You At The Door

Coffee with a side of cuteness!

@3ricat | Instagram, @nom.nomnom_ | Instagram

Coffee dates just got cuter at this Toronto café, which has changing artwork and an adorable little doorman.

NomNomNom is a Filipino café that recently opened in Cabbagetown. Inspired by Asian culture and art, the venue serves a variety of colourful drinks and pastries in a whimsical, minimalistic space.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's New Christmas Bar Is Like A Mini Vacay With Bali Vibes & Tropical Mulled Wine

You can sip festive cocktails in a "Bali wonderland."

Little Sister | Handout

You can spend the holidays like you're in the tropics by visiting this new festive bar in Toronto. Little Sister is hosting a Java Jingle Holiday Hangout, and it's like stepping into a "Bali wonderland."

The event will open late November and run until New Year's Eve, and the entire upstairs bar and dining area will be transformed into a tropical oasis with a festive twist.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's New Restaurant Has A Heated Patio Oasis & It's Like Dining In A Mythical Forest

It has the most heartwarming story behind it, too.

Aura | Handout, Aura | Handout

There's a new spot for boozy drinks and delicious food in Toronto, and it comes with an enchanting year-round patio.

Aura is a lounge and restaurant that just opened on Queen Street East. Brought to life by brothers Andy and Arda Akin, the venue has an inspiring story behind it.

Keep Reading Show less