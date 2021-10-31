11 Toronto Restaurants With The Best Ramen In Town, According To Local Foodies
These spots will warm your soul 🍜
There's nothing like a big, steaming bowl of noodles and broth to warm your soul on cold days.
We asked Narcity readers on Instagram for their favourite ramen spots in Toronto, and here are some popular responses. Next time you're craving some noodle-filled goodness, check out these places.
Sansotei Ramen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Ramen
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: With fresh pork bone broth made daily and your choice of thick or thin noodles, this spot is any ramen lover's paradise.
KINTON RAMEN
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Ramen
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: As one of the first Japanese ramen spots in Toronto, this restaurant is worth a try. The venue uses specially prepared pork and offers a variety of flavours as well as vegetarian options.
Hokkaido Ramen Santouka
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Ramen
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Featuring handmade, white broth soup, this company has been serving ramen since the '80s and has created some unique dishes in the past such as a ramen burger.
Ramen Isshin
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Ramen
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: You can find all sorts of ramen dishes here, including vegetarian options and gluten-free noodles.
Konjiki Ramen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Ramen
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: With machinery imported right from Japan and a secret soup recipe, this place will warm your soul. It puts an innovative twist on traditional Japanese fare with the addition of Canadian ingredients.
Ramen Raijin
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Ramen
Address: 24 Wellesley St. W. Rear, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Offering fresh and frozen ramen, this spot has seasonal dishes and drinks so there's always something new to try.
Kenzo Ramen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Ramen
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy authentic ramen from multiple regions of Japan at this spot. The noodles are made fresh daily and the sauces are fermented for three months to give them a unique taste.
Ajisen Ramen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Ramen
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: You can find a variety of freshly prepared toppings including seafood, chicken, steak, beef, and veggies at this venue.
Touhenboku Ramen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Ramen
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: This spot is known for its slow-cooked chicken broth and rich, authentic flavours.
Tokyo Ramen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Ramen
Address: 568 Parliament St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This cozy spot serves all sorts of heart-warming bowls, and the Shoyu Ramen, the Takoyaki, and the Kara-Kara Tonkotsu are good dishes to try.
RYUS Noodle Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Ramen
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Featuring a cozy patio and noodle-filled dishes with a sweet, rich broth, this place will satisfy all your ramen cravings.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.