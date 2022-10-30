Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Was Partying At Woody's In Toronto & Her Halloween Costume Was Iconic
Can you guess her costume? 🎃
It looks like Netflix star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is having a fabulous Halloween weekend in Toronto!
The Mississauga-born Never Have I Everactress posted an Instagram story on Saturday, October 29, of her dancing in a bunny costume with friends tagging her location at Woody's/Sailor in Toronto.
Woody's is an iconic gay bar in the Church-Wellesley Village that has been serving the community since 1989, according to its website.
The bar is attached to Sailor next door and is one of the hottest spots in the Gay Village, well known for its drag shows.
According to the bar's Facebook page, Saturday night was "Monster Halloween Saturday," hosted by drag artist Sofonda Cox.
In the video, Ramakrishnan energetically sings along to Whitney Houston's hit song "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)" while wearing white and pink bunny ears, a choker collar, white gloves and what looks to be a strapless body suit with pom poms down the front.
Halfway through the Instagram story, the actress throws on a pair of black shades. This matches the cryptic Instagram story she posted earlier on Saturday, of a picture of the Energizer Bunny with the eyes emoji.
Energizer Bunny posted to Ramakrishnan's Instagram story.@maitreyiramakroshnan | Instagram
For those of you that don't remember the Energizer battery commercials, the Energizer Bunny is a pink and white mechanical rabbit that wears black sunglasses and beats a drum.
Given her Instagram story and outfit, it's safe to say Ramakrishnan went for a deep-cut celebrity costume this Halloween and absolutely delivered.
Narcity reached out to Woody's for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.