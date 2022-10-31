A Toronto Woman Dressed As The Stanely Cup For Halloween & NHL Fans Are Losing It
"The closest the Leafs have been to a Cup since '67."
Toronto hasn't won the Stanley Cup since 1967, but it was spotted in town this weekend.
Krisha, a 25-year-old Toronto woman, dressed up as the Stanely Cup for Halloween this year and posted her homemade costume to a Toronto subreddit.
Her post blew up with NHL fans and Toronto locals roasting the Toronto Maple Leafs and praising Krisha for her costume.
"Closest thing to the Stanley cup that Toronto will ever get," commented a Reddit user.
The Toronto Maple Leafs were fighting for their lives in the comments, with one user writing, "The closest the Leafs have been to a Cup since '67."
Another pointed out that through the cruel passage of time, youngins in the 6ix may not even recognize her costume.
"I am only 50 years old and have lived in Toronto all my life. Who is Stanley, and why does he have a cup?" they wrote.
While others commended Krisha for her dedication to her costume.
"You're a legend 🙌 I love the work you [put] into this!! Writing the names and everything!" reads the comment.
Krisha told Narcity she and her partner dressed up for Ripley's Aquarium of Canada's Dark Waters event on October 29 and that it was actually part of a couples costume.
"People really liked the costume in person, I think it may have taken a while to get, but my partner wore a Leaf's jersey," said Krisha.
Online, Krisha has also been loving the comments.
"I'm loving the responses it's fun to find a place to start conversations and share my passion for hockey! I'm hoping Toronto goes a little further this year, though, so people can have some hope again, people seem a little down and out!"
Krisha said she's a big hockey fan and that she got more into the sport during the pandemic.
She said it took her two weeks and about $150 to make her costume out of a bowl, a headband, HVAC tape, duct tape, plastic crinoline, fabric, metallic paper and a gymnastics body suit.
If you look along the bottom of her outfit, you'll be able to see all the teams and players who have won the Stanely cup from 2008 to 2022, according to Krisha.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.