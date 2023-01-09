People Are Sharing Kind Acts From Strangers In Toronto & It'll Restore Your Faith In The City
The 6ix can be pretty great!
Torontonians are sharing the kindest thing someone has done for them and their answers will grow your heart two by two city blocks.
It's no secret that Toronto can get a bad rep for being a big city filled with fast-moving people who don't always have the time to be neighbourly, but you'd be surprised by how many acts of kindness go unsung.
In Toronto subreddit r/askTO, people are sharing their chance encounters in the 6ix and challenging the notion that people are "incapable of compassion" in Toronto with their wholesome interactions.
Here are six kind acts that will restore your faith in the people of Toronto.
Cab Driver offers free ride
"Once I was about 19[F] I was absolutely wasted and a friend and I got a cab to head home. I was barely conscious in the back and my friend was making sure I got home safely. Partway on the drive we realized in a panic we didn’t have enough money to pay so she apologized profusely and told him to stop the car and we’d get out. The cab driver said no, he wanted to make sure we got home safe and to not worry about the money. He took us the rest of the way."
"Always been grateful to that stand-up gentleman," shared one Reddit user.
GO train wake up
"I fell asleep on the GO train coming in for work and someone tapped me on the shoulder and said 'good morning we’re almost at Union.' A simple gesture like that really made my day," reads a comment.
Out of service TTC bus makes one last stop
"The TTC driver who drove me to my neighbourhood at 2 or 3 a.m. in his out-of-service bus after busses stopped running there because I had no other way home. Many years ago but still remember," a user shared.
Offering a crying stranger baked goods
"A couple of years ago, west of Bloor and Spadina, I was on the way to work in the early hours of the morning. I had just gone through a really rough break up and something minor pushed me over the edge," reads a Redditt comment.
"I thought it was early enough to sit on a street bench and have a quick cry without anyone noticing. I was wrong! This kind person stopped to check on me and asked me if I wanted a muffin. Idk why but that question has always stuck with me! I really appreciated her kindness in stopping and have always had a good laugh about her wisdom in that situation — because what better thing can you say to a stranger in tears than offer them a universal coping mechanism 'baked goods.'"
Helping a stranger who fainted
"I fainted on the subway during my daily morning commute and some woman I have never met before stopped the train, came off with me, and stayed with me until I got help and was okay to go back on. Even after getting back on, she then made sure I got a seat," someone commented.
"The whole ordeal took about 30 minutes out of this stranger’s day. I carried around a gift card in my bag for months after in case I ever ran into her on the subway again.'
ATM good samaritan
"[I] was really sick and out of it, went to ATM to take out $100. Left without taking the money. Went back and spoke with a bank employee. Some kind person actually took the cash and turned it in and they gave it to me. Absolutely blew my mind. Thank you, nice person, you saved my day."
