Commuters On Reddit Are Sharing The Worst TTC Buses & The Stories Are Nightmare Fuel
"One of the longest routes in the city."
Are you convinced that the TTC bus you take to work in the morning is the worst in the city? Well, you're not alone, friend. Many Redditors feel the same, and they've vented up a storm.
A tongue-in-cheek nomination shared in Reddit's Toronto thread sparked a hilarious debate on Sunday after a user attempted to argue that the city's worst bus was the 52B from Lawerence Station.
The post claims the bus's requirement for customers to pay two fares, one upon entry to the TTC and an exit fare to Mississauga's MiWay, makes it confusing and pricey for new passengers.
"Every morning there's people that don't understand this 'logical' system of requiring people on TTC bus that have already paid the TTC fare to also pay a Mississauga fare to exit the bus," the post reads.
"The TTC drivers on this route act like people are stealing from them," it adds.
Fellow Redditors quickly weighed in with their own nominations for the worst bus route in Toronto, which eventually led to the creation of a mighty list of annoying transit stories. Worth checking out here if you've got the transit blues.
"The 54 Lawrence is equally horrible. One of the longest routes in the city and it's always jam packed, and buses are always 20+ minutes out. Doesn't make any sense," argued another user.
"11 Bayview," added a Redditor further down the thread. "Imagine my surprise when I saw the wait for the next bus was going to be 50 minutes. Absolutely no accountability on this line."
Other nominated buses included:
- 54 Lawrence
- 80 Queensway
- 102 Markham
- 67 Pharmacy
- 72 Pape Station
- 26 Dupont
- 32 Eglinton West
- 63 Ossington
- 29 Dufferin
As Toronto's daytime temperatures continue to plummet during the winter months, it's no surprise that reliable transit remains at the top of most commuters' minds. Stay warm, folks.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.