A Woman On Reddit Says Her Bestie's Husband 'Made A Pass' At Her & She Got Blamed For It
She tried to tell her friend and it backfired 💔
Who comes first: your childhood best friend or your husband? It's a tough call to make, but what if your husband was being super flirty with your childhood best friend?
A woman on Reddit says she found herself in the awkward position of fending off her best friend's husband via text, and things only got worst when she told her bestie about it.
The 31-year-old Reddit user, who goes by @u/Only-Marionberry-303, shared details of her predicament in "Am I The Asshole," a popular advice subreddit.
She said she's been best friends with the other woman since she was 15 and that her best friend got married to her husband five years ago.
"I've never been his biggest fan," the user shared. "Something about him always seemed 'off' to me, but I never once brought it up or told her my feelings on the matter…sometimes you just don't like people. It doesn't make them a bad person, and I figured it was just that."
But there's a reason people say to trust your gut because her intuition apparently wasn't too off.
"Three nights ago, he made a pass at me, sending some rather flirty messages and commenting about a picture I'd put up [on social media] a few hours earlier of myself at the beach with a friend," shared the user.
She said she was "naturally disgusted" and even asked him "what the f*ck he was doing" and if he was drunk.
She said he "tried to backtrack and cover his arse" when she put him on the spot. Then he begged her not to rat him out.
The user took screenshots of the messages, then met with her friend the next day and explained what happened.
"I expected her to be upset, but I was surprised when she got upset with me," shared the Reddit user.
"She told me I must have led him on in some way to make him think that kind of message was OK, that he'd never do something like this without being tempted first."
Yikes.
The user says she was taken aback and she tried to explain that that's not what happened. She added that she would "never do that to anyone, last of all [her] best friend."
"I then told her I was worried because if he'd do this to her best friend, what was he doing with women who didn't know her?"
She says after the confrontation, her best friend left and hasn't spoken to her since, despite the Reddit user's multiple attempts to reach out to her.
"I hope it's just misplaced anger, and she needs time to come to terms with this," the user shared.
"I don't know what else I was supposed to do; surely sitting on this and not telling her would have been worse?"
The post racked up thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments. Reddit users also rendered a pretty strong verdict: She was no the jerk in this situation.
