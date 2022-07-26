A Couple Told Guests To Buy $500 Puppets For Their Wedding & They're Being Roasted So Hard
"The puppets are meant to be 'guests' at the wedding."
Attending a wedding is already expensive, but one couple is testing the internet's patience with a rule that all their guests must drop up to $500... on a puppet.
And they have to wear that puppet all night.
The soon-to-be-wed couple turned to the popular Reddit page Am I The Asshole to ask if they were jerks for having a mandatory bring-your-own-puppet rule at the wedding after getting a ton of complaints from their guests.
And the verdict? Yes, yes they are.
The anonymous couple explained that they asked all their guests to buy a high-quality puppet instead of a gift, and they want everyone to wear their puppets throughout the wedding festivities.
"The puppets are meant to be 'guests' at the wedding in the same way all of our human guests are as well," the groom wrote.
"Everyone could realistically expect to spend $150 - $500 depending on what sort of details and whatnot they wanted."
So why the puppets?
The couple met in a puppetry class, and they say puppets are a big part of their love story.
"In the class, we designed our own puppets. Mine, named Hat Boy, and my fiance's, Daisy (she's better with names), were what we initially used to talk to each other and flirt in class," said the original post, which has since been deleted.
"We fell in love, and in a way, we've considered Hat Boy and Daisy in love as well."
They decided they wanted Hat Boy and Daisy to be part of their wedding and have since turned the ceremony into a puppet-themed event, complete with a puppet officiant.
"It just felt right," the groom wrote.
And yes, the guests are expected to wear puppets the entire time, except when using the washroom. The couple even tailored the food menu so that everyone can eat one-handed while holding a puppet.
But their guests are not loving the puppet rule, and they say they've got friends, parents and siblings complaining about it.
"We really think this would make for a special day," the groom insisted on Reddit.
"We only get to do it once and think that it will be an event that all of our guests will remember for a lifetime. We have a hard time believing that once there, they wouldn't have a blast."
Reddit users absolutely blasted the couple in the comments.
"This thing reads like a fever dream," wrote one user.
"I hope the whole guest list shows up with Socko," added another. "This is ridiculous. Oh, you can just spend the whole wedding with one hand!"
Another user wrote about how their "jaw dropped" at the mention of how much each guest would have to drop for the "high-quality puppet."
"LOL. My dude, your guests want no part of this nonsense. Just the standard expenses of attending a wedding are pushing it for a lot of people these days," continued the comment.
"I would 100% show up with Socko, and I love puppetry," said another.
Now, we're wondering how many guests will actually show up with sock puppets — and we really want to see the photos when they do!
