A Couple Asked Wedding Guests For 'Gifts Over $500' & The Suggested Replies Are Hilarious
"Who the f*ck do you think you are?”
Weddings can be expensive as it is, even for a wedding guest, especially when it comes to buying gifts for the newlyweds.
One couple is really testing their guests' limits by asking them to buy them wedding gifts worth “over $500,” and people on the internet are ripping the wild request apart.
A Reddit user shared a screenshot of a text exchange between a couple and their wedding invitee, and the whole conversation is so awkward.
The text starts with the couple asking the invitee if they would be attending the wedding and then quickly dives into the details of their nuptials.
They inform the person that the wedding would start at 6 a.m. — and that's not even the biggest demand.
“We would appreciate it if all guests would book their own room at the [redacted] hotel,” read part of the text. “Gifts over $500 are appreciated a lot. Can’t wait to see you.”
from ChoosingBeggars
The person they texted wrote back, “No I won’t go,” and internet users were loving the blunt response.
One commenter on the Reddit page praised the user and wrote, “Not 'can't go,' but 'won't go.' Kick*ss.”
Another person was more shocked by the wedding time than anything and commented, “6 am?!?!”
“Being somewhere at 6 am to hand over $500 is the icing on the cake,” wrote another commenter.
“I don't know,” wrote another user. “I wouldn't justify giving anyone $500 but I usually would pay to NOT get up at 5 am to be somewhere by 6.”
Some cultures hold weddings in the morning, but it's unclear why this particular couple would want everyone to show up at the crack of dawn.
Others suggested potential gag gifts that the guests could spend the $500 on.
One user wrote: “$500 donation to charity on behalf of the married couple.”
“It says gifts over $500 though. So a $501 donation then,” wrote another user.
“Why does it matter how much the gift is worth?” asked one commenter. "Isn’t it nice to get gifted things you might need?”
Another user chimed in and shared that sometimes the value of the gift is not what’s important, but it’s the thought that goes behind it.
“We told our friends they didn't need to bring gifts, we were just happy to have them attend,” the user wrote. “So there was zero pressure to gift, but I think everyone did bring something or give a cash gift.”
One commenter suggested an alternative reply and wrote, “I would have told her 'I'm not gonna be anywhere at 6 am unless I'm getting paid for it.' Also, $500+ gifts, who the f*ck do you think you are?”