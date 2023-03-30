A Man Kept A Big Gift After He Was Uninvited From A Wedding & The Bride Said He's 'Petty'
People called the bride "delusional."
As a wedding guest you typically bring a gift for the newlyweds, but what would you do if you were no longer invited?
A Redditor shared that he decided to keep a pricey gift he was planning to give to a bride and groom after he was uninvited from their wedding for financial reasons, and the bride called him out for it.
In his post on Am I The A**hole, the 32-year-old man says he was invited to the wedding of an acquaintance of his, Molly, a few months ago.
He notes that he isn't "super close" to her or her fiancé, but he agreed to go because he loves weddings.
The Redditor also shared that he makes an "excellent living" and loves giving gifts.
"I spoke with Molly and her fiancé and promised them a custom-made gaming PC since they game together," he wrote.
"They were very happy, and thanked me a lot. The price of the PC would come out to be a little over $1,500, not counting the monitor I was willing to throw in."
Then two months following that conversation, Molly told the man she had to uninvite him as a "cost-cutting measure."
Although upset at first, the man says he let it go. That is, until he found out from a mutual acquaintance that the couple actually had to cut some guests to make room for the groom's family who decided to come to the wedding.
"I was pissed, so I decided to not give Molly the PC I promised," he said.
However, the bride didn't forget about her promised PC, and she apparently called him after the wedding to ask when the gift would arrive.
"I told her that since I didn’t go to the wedding that I wasn’t going to get her a gift," he continued.
"We had a long argument, where she said I was being petty and that I was holding it against her that I couldn’t come and that I made a promise."
While he says some of his friends agree that he was right for doing what he did, he's now second-guessing his actions.
Many people who commented on the Reddit post were shocked the bride still expected a gift after uninviting the man.
"Molly is delusional if she expects an acquaintance who was uninvited to still give a gift," one person shared.
"I wouldn't give Molly a $15 Starbucks gift card let alone a $1500 gaming computer. Girl please..." another person commented.
Another commenter stated that what the bride did was essentially a "gift grab."
"That's just as bad as inviting someone to the bridal shower but not the wedding. Nothing but a blatant, selfish gift grab," they wrote.
Many others echoed those sentiments and agreed that the man did the right thing.
"Regardless of the relationship, if someone is either not invited in the first place, or uninvited (which is way worse) you should not expect a gift from them. Only those who are invited generally give gifts," a Reddit user noted.
When it comes to giving wedding gifts, it looks like the majority has ruled that unless you're actually going to the wedding, you are not expected in any way to give the couple a gift.
